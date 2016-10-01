Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 1: A Christopher Schlinder header seals win for Town

Christopher Schindler scored his first Huddersfield Town goal to keep David Wagner's side top of the Championship.

The £1.8m record signing from 1860 Munich headed home from Aaron Mooy's 59th-minute corner to seal his side's eighth win of the season and third away from home.

The German centre-back was later forced off with a facial injury, but Town still claimed another three points to go into the international break with 25 from a possible 33.

Wagner's hard-working side hit a post through Elias Kachunga in the first half and were good value for their victory against a home side who have now failed to score in four successive games.

There were 803 visiting supporters in a 16,146 crows to see only a third Town win in 22 visits to Portman Road.

First Half

6 mins: Jonathan Hogg's header from Chris Lowe's corner saved by home keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

15 mins: Sean Scannell's foul on Josh Emmanuel brings Ipswich a central free-kick 25 yards out. Tom Lawrence puts it just wide.

20 mins: Jonas Knudsen's foul on Tommy Smith brings Town a free-kick taken by Aaron Mooy but cleared.

22 mins: Leon Best breaks clear but he is offside.

28 mins: After Nahki Wells and Mooy combine, Elias Kachunga shoots against the right-hand post. Wells tries his luck from the rebound but Bialkowski saves.

35 mins: Knudsen shoots over after being teed up from a free-kick.

39 mins: Luke Chambers' close-range header is blocked by Christopher Schindler.

42 mins: Best's flick-on finds Grant Ward in space but he lofts his effort off target.

Second Half

53 mins: Smith's shot is deflected over the bar.

59 mins: Town go ahead through Christopher Schindler, who heads home a Mooy corner.

62 mins: Sean Scannell's deflected effort is held.

66 mins: Freddie Sears shoots, Town's Danny Ward saves.

81 mins: Ward smothers the ball after a Hogg slip inside the penalty area.

90+1 mins: Luke Varney drills a shot well over.

90+6 mins: Ipswich force successive corners, but Town survive.

Teams

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Emmanuel, Chambers, Berra, Knudsen, Douglas, Skuse, Ward (Bishop, 57), Bru (Sears, 57), Lawrence (Varney, 86), Best.

Subs not used: Digby, Grant, Wenlock, Gerken.

Town: Ward, Smith, Hudson, Schindler (Hefele, 70), Lowe, Hogg, Whitehead (Van La Parra, HT), Scannell (Cranie, 87), Mooy, Kachunga, Wells.

Subs not used: Holmes-Dennis, Payne, Palmer, Coleman.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester).