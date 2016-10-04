Kate Mallin scores four as Huddersfield Town Ladies coast to victory over Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town Ladies have teamed up with VIP 45 of Halifax Road, Huddersfield (www.vip-45.com) as main shirt sponsors for the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. They are also wearing the official Huddersfield Town home kit this season. Back row, from left: Laura Windle, Sophie Scargill, Danni Biglin, Beth Jennings, Ash Vickers (manager), Mickey Booth (coach), Baz Arjomong (assistant manager), Katie Nutter, Katie Halligan, Vicky Abbott, Emily Heckler. Front Row, from left: Isabel Thomas, Amy Battel, Millie Turner, Georgia Hewitt, Lauren Santoro, Kate Mallin, Laura Carter, Charley Evans, Beth Smith, Sarah Dobby

Kate Mallin scored four goals as Huddersfield Town Ladies sealed their second win of the season, and first in the FA Women’s Premier League.

The 5-2 victory at Nottingham Forest lifted them to eighth in the Northern Division.

And it came as a big boost ahead of this week’s home double header.

Town face Bradford City on Wednesday (7.45) and Derby County on Sunday (2.00).

A stunning second-half performance put paid to Forest’s challenge.

Town dominated first-half possession but clear-cut chances were few, although Isabel Thomas had a shot cleared off the line and Emily Heckler brought a good save from the home keeper.

Forest went ahead against the run of play just before the break.

Town were level a minute into the second half, when Georgia Hewitt was fouled and Mallin netted the resultant penalty.

Forest regained the lead but then the lively Thomas won a free-kick, which Mallin curled home.

With 20 minutes remaining, Heckler latched onto a poor clearance from the Forest keeper and rounded her to put Town ahead.

Lauren Santoro pulled off a stunning save to keep Town in front, dislocating a finger in the process.

After lengthy treatment and with all the substitutes used, she stayed on for the remainder of the game.

Debbie Hastings’ unselfish pass set up Mallin to complete her hat trick.

Then when Heckler fired a free-kick against the bar, Mallin bundled home her fourth of the game.

Town’s development team beat Brighouse Town Reserves 2-1 in the FAWPL Reserve Northern Division.

First-half goals from Rose Priestley and Robyn Hartley sealed the win.

Town, who also hit the Brighouse bar twice, are away to Bradford City Reserves on Sunday (2.00).

The academy team went out of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s League’s Krukoswki Cup.

They were beaten 4-1 by Handsworth at Storthes Hall Park.

Robyn Harris scored for Town, who go to Beighton Magpies on Sunday (2.00).

The Under 18s lost 2-0 in their Sheffield and Hallamshire Girls’ League game at Rotherham United Whitehill.

But there were big wins for the Under 15s and 13s.

The 18s were under pressure from the outset at Rotherham.

But keeper Isobel Pare was not unduly troubled and as Town came back into the game, Ella Harris had a header well saved.

Tara Duce was unable to take a great chance set up by Harris, then the home side went ahead with 12 minutes left.

The clincher came two minutes later.

Eleanor Smith was Town’s player of the match.

The 15s won 9-0 at Bawtry through Courtney Livsey (3), Jessica Barrow, Olivia Burgin, Macy Ellis, Molly Ellis, Zoe Laughton and an own goal.

They are at home to Barnsley on Saturday (10.30).

The 13s had an 8-1 home win over Rotherham Hornets after going behind.

Hat-trick scorer Isobella Kington was player of the match while Tamara Wilcock (2), Laura Hulme, Scarlett Taylor and Alex McKie also counted.

Sheffield Wednesday is the destination on Saturday while the Under 11s visit Wickersley Youth (both 11.00).