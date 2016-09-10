Login Register
Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Aaron Mooy screamer seals best ever Town start

The Australian international produced a fantastic West Yorkshire derby winner to keep David Wagner's men top of the Championship

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.
Australian international Aaron Mooy scored a fantastic derby winner at Leeds United as Huddersfield Town completed their best-ever start to a season to stay clear at the top of the Championship.

The 25-year-old midfielder was given too much space 25 yards out and fired a fierce drive past Robert Green to give Town their fifth win from six matches, with a 1-0 scoreline.

It was his first goal for Town since joining on loan for the season from Manchester City and delighted the Town fans in a crowd of 28,514, the biggest of the season at Elland Road.

Five wins and a draw betters the starts made by Town in 1924/25 and 1952/53 and leaves Town 12 points clear of Leeds at this early stage of the season.

Town's first six league matches have attracted 173,969.

Harry Bunn made a first start of the season after substitute appearances against Barnsley and Wolves.

Jack Payne also returned to the starting side as Nahki Wells and Kasey Palmer dropped to the bench from the team which beat Wolves 1-0 before the international break.

How The Game Unfolded

2 mins: Rajiv van La Parra foul on Luke Ayling wide right but Mowatt free-kick cleared from box.

6 mins: Chris Lowe corner cleared easily by Leeds.

17 mins: Schindler makes solid interception to deny Wood.

24 mins: Sustained attack by Town around Leeds box but home side stay strong.

27 mins: Bunn puts Smith clear down right but he slips when trying to cross.

30 mins: Kachunga shot blocked then follow-up by Mooy from 25 yards just wide of Green's right hand post.

31 mins: Neat attack, Bunn to Payne, and shot blocked for corner. From resulting flag kick, Green and Bartley collide and are injured. Long hold-up.

38 mins: Phillips corner for Leeds and Wood directs free header just wide at near post.

44 mins: Antonsson goes down appealing for penalty, but referee Roger East not impressed.

45 mins: Mooy booked for foul on Bridcutt. Four minutes of added time.

Half Time: Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Leeds United's Charlie Taylor and Huddersfield Town's Harry Bunn battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road.
51 mins: Schindler down injured on half way.

56 mins: Mooy goal, fantastic strike from 25 yards.

67 mins: Leeds send on Doukara for Antonsson.

69 mins: Mowatt has close range shot blocked by Ward.

72 mins: Bunn booked for foul on Taylor.

74 mins: Van La Parra booked for late challenge on Mowatt.

78 mins: Wells sent on for Kachunga.

85 mins: Palmer wriggles free and sends a swerving 20-yarder just over the bar.

87 mins: Lowe booked for wasting time at a throw.

88 mins: Good heading chance for Wood but he failed to make decent contact from 10 yards out and Ward saved.

89 mins: Long range effort from van La Parra tipped over by Green.

90 mins: Eight minutes added on.

 
