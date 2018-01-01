Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were comfortably beaten by Leicester City in their first match of 2018.

The Terriers frustrated the hosts for the first period, but were undone by Riyad Mahrez in the second half.

The Algerian winger scored the first for the Foxes before teeing up Islam Slimani to put the clash out of Town's reach.

Marc Albrighton rounded off the scoring late on to hand Town a seventh Premier League defeat away from home this season.

Head coach David Wagner made five changes to the side that started against Burnley two days ago, with full backs Florent Hadergjonaj and Scott Malone making way for last season's pairing of Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe.

Danny Williams and Joe Lolley came into the five-man midfield at the expense of Jonathan Hogg and Collin Quaner, while Steve Mounie was preferred up front to Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre.

After an even opening 20 minutes, the first talking point of the game came when Williams went down on the edge of the Leicester area after being played through by Aaron Mooy.

The US international was under pressure from Harry Maguire, but referee Graham Scott waved away the Town appeals for a free kick – and a possible red card for the England centre back.

Williams did manage to get a shot in on goal shortly afterwards following some good work from Mounie, but the combative midfielder dragged his effort wide of Kasper Schmeichel's far post.

Wilfred Ndidi was next to have a pop at goal after a goalmouth scramble in the Town box, but the Foxes' midfielder sliced wide from the penalty spot.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town frustrated the hosts throughout the half, with neither side able to break the deadlock before half time.

Leicester threatened more in the opening period of the second half, with Slimani having a header saved by Jonas Lossl after good work on the right by the lively Albrighton.

And the hosts eventually broke through Town's resilient defence in the 53rd minute.

After Christian Fuchs' long throw had been initially cleared, Albrighton hooked the ball back into the danger area.

It landed perfectly on Mahrez's instep, who beat Lossl at the far post with a volleyed finish.

Shinji Okazaki could have made it two in as many minutes when he finished past Danish keeper Lossl, but he was adjudged to have tripped Town skipper Smith in the build up.

The Foxes didn't have to wait long for their second however, as Town's defence fell asleep, allowing the ever-influential Mahrez to pick out fellow countryman Slimani for a one-on-one with Lossl.

The Algerian dinked deliciously over the on-rushing Town keeper to hand Leicester a two-goal cushion and kill the match.

Leicester could have had more in the second period as Town tired badly with Ndidi rattling the crossbar with a header.

Albrighton had the ball in the back of the net in the dying minutes, but was flagged offside by the assistant referee – although he would get his goal moments later as he latched on to Demarai Gray's cutback to end what was a miserable New Year's Day for Town.

Wagner will be able to rest some of his tired Terriers for this weekend's FA Cup clash against Bolton, but Town will have to perform better if they are to take three points from struggling West Ham in their next Premier League outing.