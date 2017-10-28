Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jurgen Klopp got the better of best friend David Wagner as three second-half goals saw Liverpool FC defeat Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Town's gameplan of stifling their opponents worked to perfection in the first-half with the home side's frustration further exacerbated by Jonas Lossl's penalty save from Mohamed Salah.

However, a fortuitous break off the head of Tommy Smith saw Daniel Sturridge open the scoring just after the interval with Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum sealing the win.

After last week's 'extraordinary' performance at home to Manchester United there was just one change to Town's starting line-up for the trip to Merseyside.

Rajiv van La Parra replaced Elias Kachunga on the right flank with the DR Congo international overcoming his back injury but having to settle for a place on the bench.

And while it was a case of maintaining consistency for the Terriers, it was anything but for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side in the build-up to the clash.

Throughout the week there was talk of the Reds defensive woes with much-maligned Dejan Lovren initially named in the starting XI before mysteriously dropping to the bench prior to kick-off.

The Croatian had more than a hint of 'a thousand yard stare' about him during the warm-up and, on Halloween weekend, it was perhaps perfectly acceptable to fear the prospect of facing in-form Laurent Depoitre.

Yet after the traditional rousing rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and a bungled minute's silence for Armistice Day (courtesy of referee Kevin Friend) both sides seemed to settle into a game of few chances.

Town's similar shape from last weekend, the compact five-man midfield without the ball, restricted and frustrated the host’s chances in the final third.

With the Anfield crowd appearing restless, Klopp quickly changed his formation to 4-3-3 but to no avail as Town continued to show good discipline at the back.

It could hardly be called 'parking the bus' though with Town's forwards still willing to gnaw away at Liverpool's defence at every possibility – particularly Rajiv van La Parra on Reds stopper Simon Mignolet.

Unfortunately it was short-lived for the Dutchman, forced off with a knock after a challenge on James Milner with Kachunga being the like-for-like replacement.

The game certainly needed a spark and Liverpool were gifted the opportunity to light the blue touch paper from the penalty spot as the clock dwindled down towards the end of the first-half.

Tommy Smith was judged to be holding Roberto Firmino in the box from a corner but, after a quick world from Chris Lowe, Jonas Lossl guessed correctly to deny Mohamed Salah's well-taken penalty.

If the game plan was executed to perfection in the opening 45 minutes it went to pot early in the second period as Liverpool were gifted an opening goal.

Once again Smith was at the centre of it – the captain's awkward header falling straight to the feet of forward Daniel Sturridge who proceeded to expertly lift the ball over the advancing Lossl.

The home side were roared into the life as Liverpool tried to press home their advantage by doubling their lead quickly.

Mathias Zanka was forced to demonstrate incredible defending to slide clear Firminho's cross for a corner with Sturridge lurking behind in as the Reds began to turn the screw.

It was a short-lived reprieve though as the resulting set-piece saw Firminho's bullet header beat Lossl at the near post.

In an attempt to get back into the game, Wagner made a double substitution with 20 minutes remaining – Tommy Smith and Danny Williams replaced by Florent Hadergjonaj and Steve Mounie.

But it was too little to late for the Terriers as Georginio Wijnaldum soon added a third, picking up a pass in the area and finding space before firing into the top corner.

So Liverpool's quality eventually told and Town were brought back to down to earth after their Manchester United heroics last weekend .

Yet results against the league's top six will not ultimately determine Town's top-flight fate in May – that will more than likely be determined on displays at the John Smith's with the visit of West Bromwich Albion next week a more important encounter.