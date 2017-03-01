Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town succumbed to a heavy 5-1 defeat to Premier League giants Manchester City at the Ethihad Stadium this evening.

A shock may have been on cards early on as Harry Bunn put the SkyBet Championship side in front as early as the 8 minute.

But goals from Leroy Sane and Pablo Zabaleta, with Sergio Aguero's penalty in between, turned the replay in City's favour before half-time.

Aguero scored his second of the night in the second 45 minutes, sweeping home Raheem Sterling's cross before substitute Kelechi Iheanacho poked in a fifth in stoppage time.

Run of the Ball

First Half

4 Minutes: Sane rattles Coleman’s left-hand post after good build up play from De Bruyne and Fernandinho.

6 Minutes: Aguero wriggles free but shoots straight at Coleman from a corner of the six yard box.

7 Minutes: HARRY BUNN STRIKES FOR TOWN.

16 Minutes: De Bruyne shoots straight at Coleman from a free kick.

18 Minutes: Man City have a penalty shout waved away.

20 Minutes: Another penalty shout waved away for the hosts.

30 Minutes : Sane equalises for City after Sterling jinked his way past Holmes-Dennis.

34 Minutes: Stankovic drags down Aguero in the area. Yellow too.

35 Minutes: Sergio Aguero scores the penalty.

37 Minutes: Cranie dispossessed by Aguero, whose shot strikes the post to Coleman’s left.

38 Minutes: Zabaleta scores for City.

43 Minutes: Billing plays in Payne but he shoots straight at Bravo from eight yards.

Second Half

55 Minutes: Lolley puts an unmarked header from six yards out over the bar.

58 Minutes: Quaner goes down in the box under a challenge from Stones... waved away by the ref.

74 Minutes: Aguero makes it 4-1.

Key Moment

After such a fine start with Harry Bunn’s opener, a ten-minute spell of madness on the half hour undid David Wagner’s side.

Moan of the Match

Town’s alarming mental disintegration after Jon Gorenc Stankovic conceded the penalty for Sergio Aguero to make it 2-1.

Talking Point

Town’s normally strong mental strength appeared alarmingly brittle - albeit against some of the best players on the planet.

If Town do have aspirations of the Premier League, it is something David Wagner needs to be aware of.

Man of the Match

Philip Billing - at times showed a maturity beyond his years with his sharp vision and passing and neatly set-up Town’s only goal of the game.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Paul Tierney (Lancashire) - Tried to let the game flow but missed too many key decisions.

Atmosphere

The Huddersfield Town fans added much-needed noise to an otherwise soulless Etihad Stadium.

Verdict

It was always just a ‘bonus’ game with bigger league encounters to come - everyone connected with Huddersfield Town should leave it at that and move on.

Line-Ups

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Bravo; Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Zabaleta; Fernandinho; Sterling, Garcia, De Bruyne (Delph,75), Sane (Navas); Aguero (Iheanacho, 78)

Subs Not Used : Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Silva

Booked:

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Cranie, Holmes-Dennis, Hudson, Stankovic; Whitehead, Billing (Hogg, 67); Lolley (Smith, 61), Payne, Bunn (van La Parra, 54); Quaner

Subs Not Used: Ward, Kachunga, Wells, Hefele

Booked: Hudson, Stankovic

Half Time: Manchester City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Next Match: Newcastle United, SkyBet Championship, Saturday March 4 (5.30pm kick-off)