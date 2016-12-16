Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga's double ensured a happy Christmas for Huddersfield Town fans.

The top scorer’s first-half goals earned David Wagner’s determined side a third straight win and a first at Norwich City since 1969 to keep their Championship challenge firmly on course.

Town took a fifth-minute lead only for ex-Leeds United man Jonny Howson to level within 60 seconds.

But Kachunga’s ninth of the season, like the opener set up by Tommy Smith, put Town in front again and they were not to relinquish their lead, producing a fine second-half show to deservedly take the spoils.

Town, fresh from beating Bristol City and Burton Albion, made five changes for their third outing in seven days, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic coming in for a third Championship start, Michael Hefele dropping to the bench.

Also returning were Tommy Smith, as skipper, Chris Lowe, Kasey Palmer and Rajiv van La Parra, with Martin Cranie, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Philip Billing and Harry Bunn missing out.

Norwich went into action having won two out of their last three games.

Home manager Alex Neil, said to be under pressure after an inconsistent start to the season following relegation from the Premier League, opted against rotation, keeping faith with those who started Tuesday’s 1-0 home win over Aston Villa.

Norwich had seven full internationals on the pitch at kick-off, plus another six on the bench.

Fans were still filing into the stadium when the contest came to life with two goals in as many minutes.

First Kachunga headed home from Smith’s cross after neat build-up play by Palmer, but as the travelling faithful were still celebrating, Norwich levelled when the unmarked Howson headed home from a Robbie Brady cross.

Aaron Mooy put a 14th-minute corner into the side-netting as Town sought a response in a match which was very much end-to-end, with Mooy heading clear a home flag-kick soon after.

Town had every player in the penalty area as Graham Dorrans swung over a 19th-minute corner which Sebastien Bassong headed over as Stankovic and Christopher Schindler combined to challenge.

As Town countered, good work by Palmer and Kachunga set up van La Parra, but he curled his effort over, then Nahki Wells forced keeper John Ruddy to parry a stinging shot from distance.

Danny Ward, perhaps a little slow to react when Norwich scored, punched away a Brady free-kick before coming out of his area to head clear as Norwich continued to attack with purpose.

Town were working hard to quell Norwich’s set-piece threat and resolutely sticking to their passing game but making few inroads as Ruddy remained largely untroubled as the opening period progressed.

However the England man did have to combine with Bassong to thwart Wells as the Town frontman seized on a loose pass by Dorrans in the 38th minute.

Then, in the 40th minute and after Palmer’s overhead kick was saved, Ruddy was beaten as Kachunga fired in his second goal of the game after a one-two with Smith, the move having been started by Stankovic’s accurate pass.

Norwich walked off at half time to boos from some of the home fans.

Kachunga came close in the 49th minute, once again combining with Smith to unleash a shot which flew narrowly off target.

Oliveira’s effort was deflected into the side-netting for the first of successive Norwich corners which Town defended firmly.

Then the Portugal international got goalside of Stankovic, but his floater went across the face of goal and wide.

Ward made fine save from Howson before Stankovic held his ground to keep out substitute Steven Naismith.

After the final whistle, Town celebrated in style with their fans.

A tremendous victory.