Huddersfield Town's automatic SkyBet Championship promotion push was dealt a decisive blow against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The win, the first for Mark Warburton as Forest boss, was fully-deserved for the hosts who took the game to David Wagner's side from the kick-off in front of a vociferous home crowd.

Forest created a host of first-half chances, and, but for a number of fine saves from goalkeeper Danny Ward, would have had more than Eric Lichaj's 32nd minute goal to show for their endeavours.

In an attempt to gain a foothold in the game, Wagner made a tactical switch to 3-5-2 but as his side began to show signs of a fightback, were undone by a second Forest goal.

Tricky forward Jamie Ward pouncing on a poor Dean Whitehead's header in the 57th minute to race through and slot home under Ward.

After the impressive mid-week display at home to Norwich City, Wagner made just one change to the starting line-up, resting Chris Lowe with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis replacing the German at left-back.

Aaron Mooy continued in the 'number 10' role in front of Philip Billing and Jonathan Hogg with Dean Whitehead returning as a substitute after serving his one match suspension for his dismissal against Burton Albion.

However, the more interesting team news came from the host's dressing room with Forest opting to start highly-rated 17-year-old forward Ben Brereton upfront instead of top scorer Britt Assombalonga.

With Forest languishing at the wrong end of the table, it was the home side that took the game to Town in the opening exchanges with the effervescent Brereton looking to cause Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele problems at every opportunity.

And it was the home side with the first real opportunity after Town keeper Danny Ward misjudged a Zach Clough through ball but was thankfully able to recover in time to push behind Jamie Ward's effort.

The resultant corner was then cleared off the line by Holmes-Dennis with Ward beaten by Joe Worrall's header as the Championship strugglers continued to take the game to Huddersfield Town.

Brereton then went close from an acute angle before Clough had a glorious opportunity to open the scoring in the 29th minute but curled his effort wide with the goal at his mercy after a neat cut back from Eric Lichaj.

Minutes later Forest were in front though with Brereton once again influential – racing to the byline before cutting back for Lichaj to tap in from two yards out.

David Wagner's side nearly responded minutes later as Nahki Wells' cut back found Elias Kachunga but his effort was wide as Town desperately fought to gain a foothold in the game.

However, Forest were undeterred and continued to rampage forward with a confidence which belied their league position and had it not been for a string of fine saves from Danny Ward, could have gone into half-time with a greater margin advantage.

Wagner used the interval for a tactical reshuffle – Joe Lolley and Dean Whitehead coming on for Rajiv van La Parra and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis as Town went to a 3-5-2 formation.

And the changed initially seemed to work with Wells and Kachunga finding more space as Town dominated the start of the second-half.

But as they began to rally, they suffered a suckerpunch second goal – Jamie Ward feeding off a poor header from Whitehead before coolly slotting home past his Huddersfield Town namesake.

And the scoreline could have become even more embarrassing for the visitors had it not been for further heroics from Ward in the Town goal - denying Lichaj when the full-back was put through one-on-one after an exquisite pass from Chris Cohen.

In the end it was more of a case of Nottingham Forest excelling at Huddersfield Town's own game of high intensity pressing and passing, prohibiting David Wagner's side from ever getting into the game.