Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Super sub Michael Hefele helped Huddersfield Town ease into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a two-goal blast.

David Wagner's Championship side overcame a strong start by League One hosts Rochdale.

And they did it with the help of a debut goal by Collin Quaner and their first penalty since last March.

Izzy Brown put away the spot kick on 66 minutes after German striker Quaner netted just before the break.

Rochdale made a strong start and had two good chances before Town went ahead.

Peter Vincenti headed narrowly over from close range and Ian Henderson shot just wide after rounding Town keeper Joel Coleman.

The home side were left to rue those misses when Quaner netted from Brown's pass.

Brown doubled the lead with a 66th-minute penalty after a foul on Town skipper Mark Hudson.

And Hefele, on as a half-time replacement for Elias Kachunga, made sure of success with a 72nd-minute header from fellow substitute Aron Mooy's free-kick and an 85th-minute sidefooted finish from Quaner's pass.

First Half

13mins: Tareiq Holmes-Dennis's corner is headed away from the danger zone.

20mins: Rochdale's Peter Vincenti heads just over from a Reuben Noble-Lazarus cross.

27mins: Town keeper Joel Coleman punches clear from a Noble-Lazarus free-kick.

33mins: Mark Hudson sells Coleman short with a poor backpass, Ian Henderson nips in to round the keeper but rolls his effort just wide.

34mins: Rochdale free-kick appeals are turned down as Coleman comes right to the edge of his area to collect a through ball.

39mins: Philip Billing's low drive is parried by home keeper Conrad Logan, Collin Quaner puts too high.

41mins: Hudson shoots over.

42mins: Quaner puts Town in front, finishing off from Izzy Brown's pass.

Second Half

52mins: Jamie Allen's ball into the Town box is scrambled clear.

53mins: Brown's pass towards Michael Hefele is crucially cut out.

57mins: Joseph Rafferty's awkward cross is cleanly collected by Coleman.

66mins: Hudson is fouled to bring Town a penalty which Brown converts.

72mins: Hefele heads Town three up from an Aaron Mooy free-kick.

83mins: Coleman saves from Callum Camps.

85mins: Hefele sidefoots home his second goal and Town's fourth from Quaner's pass.

Line-Ups

Rochdale: Logan, Rafferty, McNulty, McGahey, Vincenti, Andrew (Kitching, 12), Camps, Noble-Lazarus (Mendez-Laing, 67), Keane, Allen (Redshaw, 67), Henderson.

Subs not used: Canavan, McDermott, Diba Musangu, Taylor.

Town: Coleman, Cranie, Stankovic, Hudson, Holmes-Dennis, Whitehead (Mooy, 69), Billing, Kachunga (Hefele, HT), Brown, Bunn (Hogg, HT), Quaner.

Subs not used: Smith, Van La Parra, Wells, Ward.

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).