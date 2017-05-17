New BBC drama Three Girls based on the true story

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s stunning Championship campaign under head coach David Wagner will end at Wembley after on-loan keeper Danny Ward proved a penalty shoot-out hero.

The 23-year-old Wales international pulled off saves from Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri in the penalty shoot-out that decided the contest after the play-off went into extra time following a 1-1 draw – the first leg at the John Smith’s Stadium ending goalless.

As expected there was only one change to the starting line-up with Ward replacing Joel Coleman in goal after serving a one-match suspension in the previous leg.

The contest was finely poised after the goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium last Sunday with the tie having all the makings of a classic clash under the Hillsborough floodlights.

And in front of a raucous rain soaked home crowd, David Wagner’s men were not fazed in the opening exchanges as Sheffield Wednesday were dealt an early blow with Ross Wallace forced off with a hamstring injury in the fifth minute.

The opening quarter of an hour produced a surprisingly open affair without either side really having a clear sight of goal, with Town impressing in their desire to take the game to their counterparts.

Yet it was Sheffield Wednesday with the first opportunity to draw blood – Adam Reach showing great technique to force Ward into a fine save with Steven Fletcher ruled offside from the rebound.

Minutes later Town should have opened the scoring as Rajiv van La Parra found Nahki Wells down the left who fed Izzy Brown only for the on-loan Chelsea forward to fire wide from eight yards out.

As the decibels raised so did the game’s intensity – Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri linking up well and Sam Hutchinson blazing over the bar as the home side began to turn the screw.

But Town continued to prove to be more than a match and probably should have had a penalty in the 38th minute when Wells went down in the box but referee Andre Marriner waved away the appeals.

So as the half-time whistle blew it was honours even but with Huddersfield Town arguably the happier of the two sides but may have been ruing their inability to take one of the fleeting opportunities which had come their way.

The second-half started with the same ferocious intensity as the first but it was Wednesday who broke the deadlock as Fletcher’s towering header sent Hillsborough rocking in the 51st minute.

But the strength of David Wagner’s side throughout this campaign has been their ability to react in the face of adversity and respond positively.

And just as Sheffield Wednesday looked to be growing in confidence after taking the lead, Huddersfield Town dug-in and found a response to send the travelling away support into delirium.

A superb ball from Izzy Brown found substitute Collin Quaner who expertly squared the ball to Wells to looked to have scored but it later went down as a Lee own goal.

The final 20 end-to-end minutes had everything – tackles flying in, saves being made and even blood being spilt by Jonathan Hogg.

But despite Wells being denied by an excellent save by Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood with five minutes of normal time remaining, there was no way through for either side.

And so the inevitability of extra-time after a pulsating 90 minutes of football was akin to two prize fighters going toe-to-toe in the 12 round, both physically spent but trading blows nevertheless.

Brown stung the palms of Westwood from distance; Ward denied former Town man Jordan Rhodes while Wells hit the side-netting when in good space.

It was heart-stopping, gripping drama with both sets of players a credit to their football clubs as the referee blew for the final chapter in this epic bout – penalties, a time for heroes and dreams to be made.

Tonight it was Danny Ward who wrote his name into Huddersfield Town folklore and moved the fans' dreams of Wembley to reality.