Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Wallace's long-range sizzler and Fernando Forestieri's stoppage-time strike condemned Huddersfield Town to a first defeat in eight SkyBet Championship matches.

And to make matters worse, the visitors had forward Jack Payne red carded after 70 minutes, leaving Town with an uphill task in front of 28,173 at Hillsborough.

Wallace had struck after 54, providing one of the few moments of real quality while Forestieri, so often a thorn in Town's side over the years, netted from close range.

The first half was a low-key affair, with Town having the best chances early on, when Nahki Wells' header was saved, and just before the break, when keeper Keiren Westwood tipped away Chris Lowe's angled free-kick.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo preview Town's trip to Sheffield Wednesday Share this video Watch Next

First Half

2mins: Tommy Smith's cross bounces in front of Nahki Wells, but the header is tame and saved by Keiren Westwood.

9mins: Tom Lees heads a Wednesday free-kick delivery across the face of goal, but is offside.

14mins: Aaron Mooy has a shot from inside the home penalty box blocked.

16mins: Michael Hefele comes close with a header from Mooy's corner.

27mins: Fernando Forestieri is well off target from Barry Bannan's tee-up.

41mins: A deep cross by Bannan is headed over by Steven Fletcher.

45mins: After Daniel Pudil's foul on Elias Kachunga, Chris Lowe has an angled free-kick tipped away by Westwood.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo on Owls vs Town at Half Time Share this video Watch Next

Second Half

54mins: Ross Wallace lashes Wednesday in front with a long-range strike.

65mins: Forestieri shoots narrowly wide.

72mins: Joe Lolley is off target from distance.

78mins: Lolley's drive is saved, then Hefele's header is held.

87mins: Hefele shoots into just wide.

90+2mins: Forestieri scores from close range after Town keeper Danny Ward denies Sam Winnall.

90+4mins: Ward saves from Callum McManaman.

Teams

Wednesday: Westwood, Hunt (Palmer, 80), Lees, Loovens, Pudil, Wallace (McManaman, 87), Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach, Fletcher (Winnall, HT), Forestieri.

Subs not used: Jones, Sasso, Nuhiu, Wildsmith.

Town: Ward, Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe, Billing (Whitehead, 61, Hudson, 87), Mooy, Kachunga, Payne, Brown (Lolley, 61), Wells.

Subs not used: Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Coleman.