Ross Wallace's long-range sizzler and Fernando Forestieri's stoppage-time strike condemned Huddersfield Town to a first defeat in eight SkyBet Championship matches.
And to make matters worse, the visitors had forward Jack Payne red carded after 70 minutes, leaving Town with an uphill task in front of 28,173 at Hillsborough.
Wallace had struck after 54, providing one of the few moments of real quality while Forestieri, so often a thorn in Town's side over the years, netted from close range.
The first half was a low-key affair, with Town having the best chances early on, when Nahki Wells' header was saved, and just before the break, when keeper Keiren Westwood tipped away Chris Lowe's angled free-kick.
First Half
2mins: Tommy Smith's cross bounces in front of Nahki Wells, but the header is tame and saved by Keiren Westwood.
9mins: Tom Lees heads a Wednesday free-kick delivery across the face of goal, but is offside.
14mins: Aaron Mooy has a shot from inside the home penalty box blocked.
16mins: Michael Hefele comes close with a header from Mooy's corner.
27mins: Fernando Forestieri is well off target from Barry Bannan's tee-up.
41mins: A deep cross by Bannan is headed over by Steven Fletcher.
45mins: After Daniel Pudil's foul on Elias Kachunga, Chris Lowe has an angled free-kick tipped away by Westwood.
Second Half
54mins: Ross Wallace lashes Wednesday in front with a long-range strike.
65mins: Forestieri shoots narrowly wide.
72mins: Joe Lolley is off target from distance.
78mins: Lolley's drive is saved, then Hefele's header is held.
87mins: Hefele shoots into just wide.
90+2mins: Forestieri scores from close range after Town keeper Danny Ward denies Sam Winnall.
90+4mins: Ward saves from Callum McManaman.
Teams
Wednesday: Westwood, Hunt (Palmer, 80), Lees, Loovens, Pudil, Wallace (McManaman, 87), Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach, Fletcher (Winnall, HT), Forestieri.
Subs not used: Jones, Sasso, Nuhiu, Wildsmith.
Town: Ward, Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe, Billing (Whitehead, 61, Hudson, 87), Mooy, Kachunga, Payne, Brown (Lolley, 61), Wells.
Subs not used: Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Coleman.
Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).