Huddersfield Town fought back to earn another precious Premier League point against Southampton.

Charlie Austin fired the hosts in front in the feisty clash at St Mary's Stadium, before Laurent Depoitre scored his third goal in three successive games to hand Town the draw.

The Saints striker's match will also be remembered by Town fans for a shocking challenge on keeper Jonas Lossl, with the Englishman leaving a late boot in on the Dane.

Head coach David Wagner - who condemned the tackle after the match - made three changes to side which beat Watford last weekend, with most of them enforced.

Tom Ince came into the number 10 position for the long-term injured Elias Kachunga, while Chris Lowe – who picked up a knock against Watford – dropped to the bench, with Scott Malone coming into the first XI.

Danny Williams was also selected as teammate Jonathan Hogg sat out a one-match ban due to his red card received against the Hornets last weekend.

The game started with a good tempo on the south coast, with Rajiv Van La Parra having the first chance of the match on the five minute mark after Collin Quaner found him in the box, but the Dutchman fluffed his lines, allowing Fraser Forster to collect.

Aaron Mooy also had a golden opportunity minutes later, but had his effort from the penalty spot blocked by the legs of Saints captain Steven Davis.

Town kept pressing for the opener and looked the better side for the majority of the opening exchanges, with Forster producing a superb save to deny Christopher Schindler after the centre back headed Florent Hadergjonaj's whipped cross firmly towards the top corner – with Quaner's rebound deflected safely over the bar.

But – as too often we've seen this season – Town didn't make their dominance tell, and Southampton went ahead in the 24th minute through Austin.

Wesley Hoedt won the first header from a corner, with the forward stooping at the back post to convert.

Town will be aggrieved at the manner in which they conceded the corner however, with Jack Stephens seemingly pushing Danny Williams in the build up.

Austin further demonised himself to Town fans later in the half, catching keeper Jonas Lossl in the face with a very late boot, but miraculously escaped punishment from referee Lee Probert.

Despite the injury to his nose, shortly afterwards the keeper made a superb save to deny Dusan Tadic from point-blank range following a Nathan Redmond-led breakaway for the hosts.

Town's defensive organisation waned badly towards the end of the first half, with Southampton – who entered the match with one win in their last nine outings – looking likelier to net the second goal.

After the break, Southampton could have had the game wrapped up with half an hour to go as Redmond's direct run sliced Town open.

The English youngster found an unmarked Austin on the six-yard box, but he fired wide of both his previous victim Lossl and the far post – much to the Town fans' delight.

And that miss would cost the Saints dearly.

Minutes later, Tommy Smith – on for Hadergjonaj - clipped a beautiful ball on to the head of the big Belgian Depoitre, who could not miss from three yards out.

In what was an open, nail-biting second period, both sides had pressure on the other's box, but it was more down to a lack of defensive shape from both teams, rather than incisive attacking play.

Southampton could have snatched it at the end through a set piece, when Matt Targett's whipped free kick was headed powerfully on to the post by Japan international Maya Yoshida.

It ended honours even at St Mary's however and Town's fans and players alike will enjoy that fight-back point over Christmas.

Next stop, Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day.