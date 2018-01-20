The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's winless run in the Premier League was stretched to six games at the bet365 Stadium as they were beaten by relegation rivals Stoke City.

The hosts – under instruction from Paul Lambert for the first time – went ahead through Joe Allen before Mame Diouf doubled the lead later in the second period.

Town were well below par on the day, with a lack of creativity once again coming back to haunt the Terriers.

Head coach David Wagner made three changes to the side that was comfortably beaten by West Ham United last weekend, with new boy Alex Pritchard handed his first start in Town colours in the Potteries.

Tommy Smith and Laurent Depoitre also made way for Florent Haderjonaj and Steve Mounie in what seemed a positive, attacking team selection from the boss.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It was Stoke who started the brighter of the two teams however, with the Terriers unable to wrestle possession from the home side.

The Potters couldn't convert that dominance into shots on target though.

Charlie Adam went closest for Lambert's side in the opening exchanges after latching on to a Christopher Schindler block from Diouf's close-range effort.

Thankfully for the Terriers, Adam's shot flashed wide of Jonas Lossl's left post.

Jack Butland mirrored Lossl after half an hour, with Mounie's right-footed half volley flashing just wide of the Stoke stopper's left upright.

In a half of few chances, the only save of note came from Town's Danish keeper.

Just before the break, Maxim Choupo-Moting flicked a long ball towards the Town area, with Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri picking up the ball on the edge of the area as Lossl advanced.

The former Bayern Munich man took a touch before looking to lob Town's number one, but Lossl stuck up a firm hand to deny the 26-year-old.

The keeper was beaten two minutes after the restart, but Shaqiri's crossbar-rattling overhead kick was ruled out for offside – a let off for the visitors, who conceded 15 seconds into the second half against West Ham last weekend.

It took Stoke eight minutes of the second period to make the breakthrough as Choupo-Moting was released down the left wing by Adam.

The former Schalke man outpaced Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen before rolling the ball across the six yard box.

Allen was there to provide the finish, with Scott Malone unable to clear on the line.

The hosts – with their fans now in full voice – began to cut Town open at will.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Lossl denied Shaqiri once more shortly after the opening goal, and spread himself well to force Diouf into giving away a goal kick when in on goal.

The Senegalese striker did have his name on the scoresheet after 69 minutes, when he capped a flowing Stoke counter with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Choupo-Moting intercepted a Mooy pass to start the move, with a clever back heel from Shaqiri opening up the space for Diouf to fire home in a one-on-one situation.

Despite the scoreline sending Town closer to the bottom three, it was the hosts who continued to control the match, with the lively duo of Choupo-Moting and Shaqiri both going close as the clock wound down.

The defeat sends Stoke to within one point of the Terriers and, while Wagner's men remain 14th in the league, they are now just three points above 18th-placed Southampton, who take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.