Huddersfield Town fell to their first pre-season defeat in a game that was played in searing heat SV Sandhausen.

Despite dominating for large periods of the game, individual errors proved costly as their Bundesliga.2 opponents managed to gain a 3-2 victory over the Premier League newcomers.

In similar fashion to the game at Bury, head coach David Wagner used the clash to give a number of his first-team squad a 60 minute work-out in what was a hot and humid BWT Stadion.

The exceptions to the rule were Jonas Lossl, Sean Scannell and Kasey Palmer who all played the first-half before being replaced by Joel Coleman, Jordan Williams and Joe Lolley respectively.

There was also no place on the plane for Tommy Smith (foot), Nahki Wells (ankle), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) and Michael Hefele (Achilles) while Aaron Mooy was still on extended leave after his exploits for Australia in the Confederations Cup.

Despite the heat, it was Town who took the game to their German hosts with the side incredibly seeing efforts cleared off the line three times in the opening 45 minutes.

First Laurent Depoitre’s half-volley was denied on 11 minutes before Kasey Palmer turned three players before seeing his placed effort also agonisingly scrambled off the line.

And five minutes later, Scott Malone found Collin Quaner in the box, whose effort beats the keeper before being blocked on the line.

Then, arguably against the run of play, Korbinian Vollman put Sandhausen ahead, turning Sean Scannell and leaving Jonas Lossl no chance with a perfect execution.

The hosts led 1-0 at the interval and Wagner made five changes to his side at half-time.

However, therre was a rude awakening for substitute Martin Cranie on 54 minutes when he was caught in possession by Sahin Aygunes who squared the ball across goal for Nejmeddin Daghfous to slot home to give the hosts a two goal lead.

On the hour mark Town made more changes with Danny Williams, Rajiv van La Parra, Philip Billing and Steve Mounie replacing Dean Whitehead, Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre.

That brought results as on 63 minutes as Tom Ince scored his third goal in three pre-season outings game, bending the ball into the bottom corner of the goal from the edge of the area.

However, Cranie’s woes continued as he brought down Lucas Holer in the penalty area and Holer has dusted himself down and dispatched the spot kick with aplomb past Joel Coleman with 20 minutes to play.

However, on 78 minutes Town ensured the contest would remain alive to the final whistle as they pulled a goal back through Mounie - the Benin international rising highest to fire a header past the Sandhausen keeper after a great cross from Rajiv van La Parra.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Jonas Lossl; Sean Scannell, Mathias Jorgensen, Christopher Schindler, Scott Malone; Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead; Elias Kachunga, Kasey Palmer, Collin Quaner; Laurent Depoitre. Substitutes: Joel Coleman, Ryan Schofield, Mark Hudson, Philip Billing, Harry Bunn, Martin Cranie, Chris Lowe, Jack Payne, Rajiv van La Parra, Joe Lolley, Danny Williams, Tom Ince, Steve Mounie, Jordan Williams, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

SV Sandhausen (4-4-2): Knaller; Gipson, Seegert, Karl, Roßbach; Kulovits, Stiefler; Ibrahimaj, Vollmann; Sukuta-Pasu, Wooten