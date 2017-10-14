Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tammy Abraham brace either side of half-time was enough to condemn Huddersfield Town to a frustratingly disappointing defeat at Swansea City.

In a scrappy game lacking any real quality, David Wagner's men were the masters of their own downfall as they gifted their South Wales hosts the opening goal in the 42nd minute.

A poor clearance from Town stopper Jonas Lossl was too easily incepted by Swansea's Tom Carroll with the midfielder squaring for Abraham to confidently finish.

The second came minutes after the half-time interval - the England Under-21 striker applying the final touches to a Jordan Ayew chip over Lossl.

With Town set to face both Manchester United and Liverpool in the coming fortnight, the defensive frailties and manner of defeat will send alarm bells ringing for head coach Wagner after initially an impressive start to Premier League life.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ahead of the game there was much talk on who would line-up at left-back with Scott Malone making his first Premier League start in place of Chris Löwe.

The only other change from the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago was Philip Billing for Aaron Mooy – Town's talisman having to settle for a place on the bench following his recent World Cup Qualifying exploits for Australia.

Also on the substitutes bench was Danny Williams, the American international returning to fitness after breaking a bone in his foot against Leicester City last month.

However, Collin Quaner (calf), Steve Mounié (heel), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring) were all still missing.

Within minutes of Town getting the South Wales encounter underway Swansea City should have been down to ten men - Leroy Fer clattering into Town stopper Jonas Lossl in what could only be described as a Harald Schumacher-type challenge.

Fer escaped with a just caution as Lossl was left momentarily flattened before recovering quickly to be called into action just minutes later.

A poor clearance from Mathias Zanka gifted Tammy Abraham an opportunity which saw his half-volley brilliantly saved by the Danish stopper before Jordan Ayew’s deflected effort also went just wide of the target.

Having lost their opening three home games, it was the hosts who took the game to the visitors in the opening exchanges, at times almost ‘out-gegenpressing’ David Wagner's men if that could be possible.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Town initially struggled with the mirror-image play with their first opportunity of the game falling to Elias Kachunga in the 23rd minute – cutting in from the left before drilling a shot straight at Lukasz Fabianski.



Buoyed by that foray, they once again pushed forward and should have taken the lead – Tom Ince blazing over the bar from eight yards out in acres of space after being found by Rajiv van La Parra.

As the game slowly descended into a physical battle of little quality, Swansea took a fortuitous lead from a Huddersfield Town mistake in the 42nd minute.

Lackadaisical defending saw Philip Billing play a backpass to Lossl only for the keeper’s ball to fellow Dane Zanka cut-out by Tom Carroll with Abraham on hand to slot home.

It was far too easy for the Swans and the flurry of Town bookings just before the interval evidently displayed the side’s frustration at the turn of events.

One of those yellow carded, Jonathan Hogg, made way for Mooy at half-time and the Australian's impact was almost instantaneous - but not in the way David Wagner would have intended.

As Swansea started the second period as they finished the first, hustling Town's backline at every opportunity, Mooy's challenge on Luciano Narsingh saw the ball ricochet to Ayew before Abraham bundled it over the line to double the advantage.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Terriers when midfielder Billing was stretchered off with what looked like a nasty injury mid-way in the 60th minute as the side looked for a way back into the encounter.

Rajiv van La Parra could have halved Swansea's advantage late on when his curling effort took a deflection to hit the top of the bar.

In truth though it would have been too little too late as Huddersfield Town's winless streak was extended to seven games in all competitions.