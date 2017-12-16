Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas came early for Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road as the Terriers slayed Watford on a cracking afternoon in north London.

Elias Kachunga gifted Town a first away goal in 10 hours and 48 minutes early in the first half, before Aaron Mooy doubled the visitors' advantage.

Laurent Depoitre also got in on the act before Mooy fired in his second from the penalty spot to hand Town an away win for the first time since the victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure netted a consolation goal for the hosts, while both teams ended the match with 10 men, with Troy Deeney and Jonathan Hogg seeing red.

David Wagner made four changes to his side that lost to Chelsea in midweek, with Tuesday's goalscorer Depoitre returning to the starting line up along with Collin Quaner.

Rajiv Van La Parra was selected for the first time since receiving a red card against Manchester City last month, while Florent Hadergjonaj replaced club captain Tommy Smith, who missed the game through illness.

The switches allowed Town to revert to their tried-and-trusted 4-2-3-1 formation, having implemented the 3-4-3 against the Premier League champions earlier in the week.

The changes in personnel also allowed Kachunga to slot into the number 10 role – a switch that immediately paid dividends for the Terriers.

Town – and Kachunga – were on the front foot from the beginning and the Democratic Republic of the Congo international put the visitors ahead after just six minutes.

Watford did well to repel a Town corner, but midfield linchpin Mooy sent the ball in for a second time – sparking a melee in the area.

Quaner fired towards goal and the ball landed at the feet of Kachunga to tap in from a yard out – despite the replay showing he was marginally offside.

Unfortunately for the lively-looking forward it was his last real involvement before leaving the field on a stretcher after suffering a nasty-looking knee injury.

Watford had a brief spell of pressure following the injury break with Brazillian forward Richarlison firing over the bar, but found themselves two goals down in the 23 minute.

Quaner was again the provider, putting a great ball into the area for Mooy to bundle home from the six-yard line, sending the Town fans into raptures.

And it got even more comfortable for the Terriers after half an hour, when Watford skipper Deeney was shown a straight red card for a reckless lunge through the back of Quaner.

The sending off took any sting out of the hosts in the first period, with the only Watford chance of note ending in the back of the net through Richarlison – but the summer signing was rightly flagged offside by the linesman.

After the break Town were in dreamland when Depoitre made it three with a superb finish from a tight angle.

It was Quaner again who made the chance after some fine build up play with the eventual scorer down the right wing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Town however, as former Watford man Hogg joined Deeney on the bench after picking up a second yellow card for a mistimed tackle on Richarlison.

The evening of numbers allowed Watford back into the match, with Sebastian Prodl heading narrowly over and Roberto Pereyra drawing a good save from Jonas Lossl.

The hosts did get a goal with 20 minutes left on the clock when Doucoure drilled home a superb half volley from outside the area.

Watford poured forward following their goal, but could not break down a resolute Town defence and the Terriers sealed the game late on as Mooy converted emphatically from the spot after Depoitre was bundled over in the area.

Town finished the game strongly, with the scintillating Quaner having an effort cleared off the line, but could not put a fifth past the Hornets.

Town will gladly take the win and four away goals however, and will look to build on the win with another away match next weekend – this time in Southampton.