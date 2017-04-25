Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked their place in the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs with a hard-fought but largely uninspiring victory away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the manner of the performance will matter little to David Wagner, his players or the hardcore 682 travelling support who made the journey to Molineux on what turned out to be a bitterly cold evening.

The breakthrough goal and the one to seal Town's passage was a moment of magic from the returning Izzy Brown, curing home a strike from 20 yards out to claim his fifth goal of the campaign.

His exquisite performance will leave Town supporters licking their lips to what may come in the Play-Offs as well as perhaps wondering what might have been had he been available over the course of the past month.

Wagner made four changes to the side which lost at home to Fulham on Saturday with Sean Scannell and Izzy Brown both starting after making second-half appearance in that defeat.

They replaced Joe Lolley and Philip Billing while Martin Cranie also came in for Tommy Smith who picked up a dead leg against the Cottagers while the final change saw Nahki Wells replace Collin Quaner upfront.

The other notable absentee was Town's top goalscorer Elias Kachunga who missed out for the second successive league game as he continues to struggle with a calf injury.

On an evening of bitterly cold temperatures more akin to the middle of winter than the first shoots of spring, the opening exchanges were somewhat of a slow-burner as both keepers were relative spectators.

One immediate comfort for Town’s travelling away support though was how much more balanced David Wagner’s side looked with Brown's return to the starting-11 with Scannell also providing excellent support down the right.

And it was on-loan Chelsea man Brown who was at the heart of the game's first real opportunity – finding Wells in space in the area but the forward’s effort was well over the bar when he should have done better.

As the game ambled on at a pedestrian pace, it would take something special to spark it into live with Brown the man to duly oblige.

As the half-hour mark approached, the forward picked up the ball in time and space 20 yards out and bent a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of Wolves' net.

The rest of the half passed without incident and as the whistle blew for the interval Wagner would have been pleased with Town's display and goal with the side relatively comfortable throughout.

The German head coach's half-time team talk would have simply urged more of the same and to guard against complacency.

And should his side have needed anymore warning it came in the 53rd minute as the hosts nearly equalised against the run of play – Andi Weimann drawing a good save from Town's keeper Danny Ward before Dave Edwards hit the post with the rebound.

Despite the scare, Town still continued to comfortably dominate the proceedings and should have extended their lead when Aaron Mooy's free-kick was finally met by substitute Collin Quaner in the box who fired wide when well placed.

And as the clock dwindled down there was always the nagging worry there would be some form of late drama which has become so synonymous which this crazily marvellous Huddersfield Town season.

Thankfully on this occasion there wasn't and as referee Tim Robinson blew the whistle for full-time a weight was lifted from Huddersfield Town’s shoulders as David Wagner’s men had finally booked their place in the end-of-season lottery that is the Play-Offs.