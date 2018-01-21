The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen admits the Terriers "weren't good enough" against Stoke City yesterday as the Potters claimed a 2-0 win over Town at the bet365 Stadium.

Goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf clinched the tie for the hosts, with manager Paul Lambert picking up a debut win in the Potters' hot seat.

And the centre back does not believe Town deserved anything out of the clash, with David Wagner's men failing to settle into the flow of the game.

After the disappointing defeat, Zanka told HTTV: "We can stand here and point out different reasons as to why it all went wrong, but the end line is that we lost 2-0 in a game that we can't really say we deserved to win or even draw.

"They came out blazing and had the crowd behind them who gave them a lot of energy.

"We never really settled in the game and didn't play the game we like to do.

"In the second half we tried to do things differently.

"We fought, but never really created any big chances for ourselves."

He added: "It was a fight and we didn't win enough of the second balls to be dominant in this game.

"Too many of them ended up in Stoke hands.

"They ended up scoring one really good goal and one which - if we were a bit luckier - Scotty [Malone] deflects it off the line."

Although head coach Wagner tried to adjust his side at half time to win more of the second balls in midfield, the switch didn't ultimately have the desired effect on the result.

Zanka said: "We tried to accept that this game was going to be a game of second balls and tried to press them more in the midfield to win some of them.

"Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't.

"Today we just weren't good enough in that phase and all around."