Matt Le Tissier has said Huddersfield Town's Premier League dreams hinge on beating times like West Bromwich Albion.

The Sky Sports pundit said on Soccer Saturday: "It's all very well getting a surprise result against Manchester United but this is your bread and butter.

"If you want to stay in the Premier League these are the sorts of games where three points need to be picked up."

Meanwhile Paul Merson reiterated his prediction for a win for Town today, adding: "This is big for West Brom. There's a lot going on there at the moment.

"I'd like to see them go for it this week but I'm saying they won't."

Yesterday Merson said in his Sky Sports predictions: "It is a must-win game for Huddersfield in my opinion.

"West Brom go and get two goals last week against Man City, and yet they can't score in other games.

"But because it is a must-win game for Huddersfield, I will go 2-0 to them."