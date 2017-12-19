Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may be pint-sized but nothing stops young Mason Hey meeting his Huddersfield Town idol – striker Elias Kachunga.

Come rain or shine nine-year-old Mason never fails to greet the popular forward after home and away matches however late at night it is.

His mum Cathy, a keen Bradford City fan along with father Peter, said: “Kachunga is his absolute idol although I’m not quite sure why it’s him that he idolises out of all the Huddersfield Town players.

“He goes to the matches with one of my best friends, Alice, who is 24 and is almost like an older sister to him.

“He has been to all the away matches this season apart from the first two games when he was on holiday.

“It’s often a late evening for him – the Saturday after last it was 10pm when he finally got to see him.

“Kachunga is great when he does see him as are all the Huddersfield Town players. They high-five each other and he asks Mason how he is.

“I just think that it’s really nice that a Premier League player is so normal around him with no airs and graces.

“I know some of the Premier League players can be quite off-hand and won’t give fans the time of day but every single Huddersfield Town player does.”

And it’s not just on match days when Kachunga gets special treatment.

His mum added: “At home his bedroom wall is a shrine to Huddersfield Town and Kachunga in particular. He gave him one of his shirts so that was a very special moment.”

But she is bracing herself to give him the bad news about his hero.

Today (Mon) it was confirmed that he could be out for up to three months with a knee injury following an incident during Saturday’s 4-1 away victory at Watford.

The 25-year-old was carried off on a stretcher soon after scoring the opening goal following a collision with home goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Cathy said: “He doesn’t know yet. I’ve got to break that to him.”