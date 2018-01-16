Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Oliver will referee Huddersfield Town's trip to Stoke City this weekend.

Town travel to Stoke on the back of a poor display against West Ham United and will be hoping to put the 4-1 defeat right against another relegation rival on Saturday.

The Northumberland referee will officiate the clash, which will be Paul Lambert's first match in charge of the Potters.

The Newcastle United fan has taken charge of one previous Town match this season, producing two red cards as Town beat Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

Oliver sent Jonathan Hogg and Troy Deeney from the field in that clash, with David Wagner's men producing arguably their best away performance of the season with the 32-year-old in the middle.

Stoke have also had the official once this season, with the Potters also claiming victory over Watford with Oliver at the helm.

Scott Ledger and Mick McDonough will assist the referee at the bet365 Stadium, while Neil Swarbrick will take up fourth official duties.