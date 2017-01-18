Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy is feeling the pressure after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City on Tuesday.

The Tractor Boys crashed out of the competition to the Red Imps thanks to a last-gasp winner from Nathan Arnold and McCarthy's job has come under question as a result.

Last year the former Republic of Ireland international guided his side to seventh in the Championship, having scraped into the playoffs on goal difference in the 2014/15 season.

But this season the Suffolk side look destined for mid-table obscurity and the pressure seems to be getting to McCarthy - whose side visit the John Smith's Stadium to take on high-fliers Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Whitehead on Mick McCarthy before the away game v Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

After the defeat to Lincoln, McCarthy told the BBC: "If the club want to sack me, so be it, and if the fans are that sick of me then that makes life difficult for me at every game," said McCarthy.

"When we win it's OK, and when we lose it's 'I'm getting sacked in the morning'.

"I've had wonderful support from the fans, I'm not going to complain about them.

"That was disappointing for all of us, and even more so for the guys that have travelled up, paid their money and watched a dreadful performance."

Despite McCarthy's disappointment in his side's performance, he went on to congratulate Lincoln.

"Clearly it wasn't a good performance but I am going to congratulate Lincoln and say how well they played. They dominated the game.

"I would expect better from my team and I didn't get it. I'm not going stand here and berate my players because they're the ones I have to trust and rely on.

"They're bitterly disappointed with how we played."

In a further interview with Ipswich's club website, McCarthy acknowledged the fans frustration with him.

He said: “The fans voiced their opinion. I’m not surprised. Some have had enough of me and performances like that galvanise their thoughts.”