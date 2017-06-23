Huddersfield Town's promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history has brought many complexities and questions so far this summer.
Some are easily solved and addressed, while others the club are currently in the process of working on in what is likely to be a busy summer on and off the field.
But what are the main things supporters need to know ahead of the big kick-off away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12?
Below is what one supporter from online forum Down At The Mac believes is essential ahead of the 2017/18 campaign so that everyone is 'in-the-know' (or at least can pretend to be).
Below are his tongue-in-cheek 10 point suggestions – any more to add?
- It's called the Premier League , not the Premiership.
- Pitch side seating means next to the pitch on any of the four sides of the John Smith's Stadium, not just the two long edges.
- Homegrown players don't have to be English.
- You can only loan two players at a time from other Premier League and major English leagues but you can loan 10 from Spain if you want.
- Your loan players can't be from the same club unless they're not from the main English.
- There's fewer less mid-week matches because there's eight fewer league games.
- If you're getting excited about Town splashing out £10m on players then you really can't complain about SKY/BT destroying the game.
- Football was invented in 1991 - unless Huddersfield Town get relegated, and then it was invented in the 1920s.
- We will finish above Leeds for the second season in a row.
- And every other Yorkshire club, which does include Middlesbrough and Hull City.