Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history has brought many complexities and questions so far this summer.

Some are easily solved and addressed, while others the club are currently in the process of working on in what is likely to be a busy summer on and off the field.

But what are the main things supporters need to know ahead of the big kick-off away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12?

Below is what one supporter from online forum Down At The Mac believes is essential ahead of the 2017/18 campaign so that everyone is 'in-the-know' (or at least can pretend to be).

Below are his tongue-in-cheek 10 point suggestions – any more to add?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now