Huddersfield Town are gearing up for their first ever season in the Premier League after earning promotion via the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs in May.

That Wembley win, against Reading FC, is likely to change the club beyond all recognition due to the riches and benefits top-flight football brings.

But despite the prospects of club record transfer fees, spiralling attendances and such like, there are some things that will NEVER change.

Here Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton takes a rather tongue-in-cheek look at some of the things you’ll never hear a Huddersfield Town fan say - or if you do then you could be sitting in the wrong end of the stadium!

1 - I really miss away day trips to Plymouth Argyle

2 - This Premier League Malarkey is a bit over-rated

3 - I hope we get drawn away to Reading in the FA Cup Third Round

4 - The standard of officiating in the Football League isn't actually that bad

5 - I'm not a fan of the Play-Offs

6 - It's great seeing so many new fans watching the club now we are in the Premier League

7 - If Huddersfield Town can't win, I always hope Leeds United do well

9 - I think David Wagner is over-rated, he'll get found out

10 - Don Revie was misunderstood

11 - Dean Hoyle is NOT God

12 - 10-1 away at Manchester City was a decent result

13 - Yes! I got through to the Ticket Office first time