Huddersfield Town are gearing up for their first ever season in the Premier League after earning promotion via the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs in May.

That Wembley win, against Reading FC, is likely to change the club beyond all recognition due to the riches and benefits top-flight football brings.

But despite the prospects of club record transfer fees, spiralling attendances and such like, there are some things that will NEVER change.

Here Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton takes a rather tongue-in-cheek look at some of the things you’ll never hear a Huddersfield Town fan say - or if you do then you could be sitting in the wrong end of the stadium!

1 - I really miss away day trips to Plymouth Argyle

A general view of Home Park - a long way away from Huddersfield Town's Premier League campaign.
A general view of Home Park - a long way away from Huddersfield Town's Premier League campaign.

2 - This Premier League Malarkey is a bit over-rated

Video Loading

3 - I hope we get drawn away to Reading in the FA Cup Third Round

Huddersfield Town have played Reading FC no fewer than 10 times in the past three seasons.
Huddersfield Town have played Reading FC no fewer than 10 times in the past three seasons.

4 - The standard of officiating in the Football League isn't actually that bad

Referee Graham Scott shows Huddersfield Town's Jack Payne a red card against Sheffield Wednesday.
Referee Graham Scott shows Huddersfield Town's Jack Payne a red card against Sheffield Wednesday.

5 - I'm not a fan of the Play-Offs

Video Loading

6 - It's great seeing so many new fans watching the club now we are in the Premier League

Long queues at The John Smith Stadium for the last remaining season tickets which went on sale this morning.
Long queues at The John Smith Stadium for the last remaining season tickets which went on sale this morning.

7 - If Huddersfield Town can't win, I always hope Leeds United do well

Leeds United fans make their feelings known during a game against Manchester United.
Leeds United fans make their feelings known during a game against Manchester United.

8 - The Examiner is so much better with Blake Welton's coverage

The Examiner's Blake Welton poses with the Premier League trophy.
The Examiner's Blake Welton poses with the Premier League trophy.

9 - I think David Wagner is over-rated, he'll get found out

Video Loading

10 - Don Revie was misunderstood

Leeds United manager Don Revie celebrates winning the 1972 FA Cup with Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney.
Leeds United manager Don Revie celebrates winning the 1972 FA Cup with Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney.

11 - Dean Hoyle is NOT God

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle gets a kiss from a fan during the promotion parade in the town centre.
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle gets a kiss from a fan during the promotion parade in the town centre.

12 - 10-1 away at Manchester City was a decent result

Match action from Manchester City 10-1 Huddersfield Town, League Division Two match at Maine Road, November 7 1987.
Match action from Manchester City 10-1 Huddersfield Town, League Division Two match at Maine Road, November 7 1987.

13 - Yes! I got through to the Ticket Office first time

Aftab Ahmed of Lockwood and Eamon Madigan of Milnsbridge with their Huddersfield Town season tickets.
Aftab Ahmed of Lockwood and Eamon Madigan of Milnsbridge with their Huddersfield Town season tickets.

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest