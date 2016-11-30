Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been many links between Scotland and Huddersfield Town over the years.

Many famous Scottish names have worn the blue and white stripes and are connected with the club - from Denis Law and Bill Shankly to Jordan Rhodes and Paul Dixon.

With it being St Andrews Day, the patron saint of Scotland celebrating all things Scottish, Steven Downes looks at some of the most famous Scottish names to play for Huddersfield Town.

Alex Jackson

Town appearances: 179

Scotland Caps: 17 (14 caps while at Town)

Alex Jackson is one of the most famous and well known players to ever play in the blue and white stripes.

Joining Town for a fee of £5,000, the winger helped the club win the last of their famous and historic league title in 1926.

Making 179 appearances for Town, Jackson scored 70 goals before leaving the club in 1930 to join Chelsea for a fee of £8,500.

Les Massie

Town Appearances: 335

Scotland Caps: N/A

A big figure at the club from 1956-66, Massie had a 10-year spell in West Yorkshire and was named in Town's 100 fans' favourites of all time in 2006.

After his time at the club he then went on to play for other local sides including as Halifax Town and Bradford Park Avenue.

Jimmy Watson

Town Appearances: 140

Scotland Caps: 2 (1 cap while at Town)

Watson joined Town in 1952 from Motherwell, where he had played over a 100 times for the club, scoring 48 goals.

At Town he went on to make 140 appearance and scored 29 goals before leaving the club in 1957 to join Dunfermline Athletic where he played 58 times and scored 31 goals.

He won one full international cap which came against Northern Ireland 1953.

Denis Law

Town Appearances: 81

Scotland Caps: 55 ( 6 caps while at Town)

Denis Law is not only a famous name around Huddersfield but across the world - starting his career in the blue and white stripes, before making his name at both Manchester clubs.

At Manchester United, the forward played more than 400 games in all competitions and went on to win two league titles, an FA Cup and the European Cup in 1968.

Jimmy McGill

Town Appearances: 164

Scotland Caps: 0

McGill helped Town win the Second Division title in the 1969-70 season, joining the club two years previously from Arsenal where he had an unsuccessful spell in North London.

Moving on from Town in 1971 he joined Hull City and then played for local side Halifax Town for two season between 1975-77.

David Steele

Town Appearances: 186

Scotland Caps : 3 (All while at Town)

Featuring for Town during the club's most successful period, Steele played for seven years between 1922 to 1929.

By the time he left Town to join Preston in 1929, the Wing Half had bagged himself three league medals, and an FA Cup runners up medal.

After retiring, Steele went on to manage Huddersfield between 1943-47, however in the club's first post-war season they finished one place above the relegation zone and Steele later resigned.

Regarding his international career, he played three times for his country with all his caps coming in 1923 against Ireland, Wales and England,

Duncan Shearer

Town Appearances: 83

Scotland Caps: 7 (0 caps while at Town)

The forward played for Huddersfield Town between 1986-88, scoring 38 goals in 83 games.

Shearer was Town's top goalscorer in both the 1986-87 and 1987-88 seasons - however his goals couldn't prevent Town's relegation to the third division in 1988.

Gary Naysmith

Town Appearances: 36

Scotland Caps: 46 ( 0 caps while at Town)

Naysmith signed for Huddersfield in 2010, after rejecting a new contract from Sheffield United, opting for the then named Galpharm Stadium to play first team football.

The left-sided player spent two seasons at Town, before being released at the end of the 2012 season.

Since then he has played for Aberdeen and East Fife where his is now manager of the club.

Paul Dixon

Town Appearances: 85

Scotland Caps : 3 (Whilst at Town he made his full Scotland debut)

The left-back joined Huddersfield Town from Dundee United in the summer of 2012 and made his full international debut in 2012 during a World Cup Qualifier against Serbia, which ended in a goalless draw.

Dixon left Town in 2015 to rejoin Dundee United where so far he has made over 50 appearances for the Tannadice Park outfit.

Murray Wallace

Town Appearances: 51

Scotland Caps: 0

The defender signed for Town from Falkirk back in the January transfer window of 2012, turning down contract offers from both Brighton and Ipswich to sign for the club.

He stayed in West Yorkshire for four seasons before leaving to join Scunthorpe United in 2016 with opportunities limited at the club.

Although not receiving a full-cap for Scotland, Wallace has played five times for at under-20 and under-21 level.

Jordan Rhodes

Town Appearances: 124

Scotland Caps: 13 (5 caps while at Town)

The forward helped Town gain promotion from League One to the Championship back in 2012 after joining from Ipswich Town for a reported fee of £350,000 back in 2009.

After an unbelievable three years at the club including scoring 40 goals in the 2011-12 season, Town eventually sold Rhodes to Blackburn Rovers for £8m.

Rhodes has always said he is Scottish despite the fact he has played his whole club career in England and has so far scored three goals for the senior Scotland side.

Bill Shankly

Managed Town: 3 seasons

Scotland Caps: 5

After an average playing career including spells at Carlisle United and Preston North End, it was in management where Shankly would make his name.

He took over Huddersfield Town in 1956 and managed the club for three seasons before leaving in 1959 to go to Liverpool.

Substitutes

Joe Harper

Town Appearances: 28

Scotland Caps: 4 ( 0 caps while at Town)

Harper played for Huddersfield Town in the 1967-68 season, however his time at the club was unsuccessful.

He first played for Scotland in 1972 against Denmark, scoring in the game as Scotland won 4-1.

Iffy Onuora

Town Appearances: 168

Scotland Caps: 0

A cult hero at Huddersfield Town during his first spell with the club between 1989-1994, scoring over 30 goals for Town, and returned to the club in 2004 to help the club gain promotion from Division Four.

Although he scored against Lincoln City in the play-off semi-final, he played no part in the Final against Mansfield Town.

Scott Arfield

Town Appearances: 96

Scotland Caps: 0

Signed in 2010 by then manager Lee Clark, Arfield helped Town win promotion in 2012 from League one.

He left the club at the end of the 2012-13 season moving to Burnley on a free transfer and has since helped the Lancashire club get promoted to the Premier League.

Although born in Scotland, and playing at youth international level for the Tartan Army, Arfield also qualifies to play for Canada, through his father, and made his debut for the Canadian national side earlier this season.