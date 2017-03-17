Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been many links between Huddersfield Town and Ireland over the years, as both players and managers from either side of the Irish border have played a part in the club's history.

Many famous Irish names have worn the blue and white stripes - from Jimmy Nicholson to Alan Lee and Sean Scannell, the list is long and varied.

With it being St Patrick's Day, the patron saint of Ireland celebrating all things Irish, Steven Downes looks at some of the most famous Irish names to play for Huddersfield Town.

Jimmy Nicholson

Town Appearances - 281

Northern Ireland Caps- 41

One of the main men for the club throughout the 1960s, he scored over 20 goals for Town in just under 10 years.

Before joining, he played for Manchester United and went on to play for Bury after leaving West Yorkshire in 1973.

Sean Scannell

Town Appearances - 167

Republic of Ireland appearances - N/A

Now the longest serving current Huddersfield Town player, Scannell was brought to the club from Crystal Palace for £900,000.

Despite being born in Croydon, the tricky winger has represented the Republic of Ireland at all junior levels as well as making an appearance for the country in a B international back in 2008.

Kieran O'Regan

Town Appearances- 199

Republic of Ireland Caps - 4

Arriving from Swindon Town in 1988, the midfielder was signed by former Eire boss and then-Huddersfield Town manager Eoin Hand.

Now a football pundit, O'Regan left the club in 1993 and went on to play for West Bromwich Albion and Halifax Town.

Oliver Norwood

Town Appearances - 90

Northern Ireland Caps - 43

The midfielder played a big part in Town staying in the Championship after the John Smith's outfit bought him from Manchester United in 2012.

Since leaving in 2014 he has gone on to play for Reading FC and Brighton & Hove Albion as well as representing Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.

Joe Murphy

Town Appearances - 14

Republic of Ireland Caps - 2

Joining Town from Coventry City in 2014, the goalkeeper was beset by injuries during his spell at the club.

After failing to make a mark, the 35-year-old recently made a loan move to Bury before his contract at Huddersfield Town elapses this summer.

Anthony Gerrard

Town Appearances- 91

Republic of Ireland Caps- N/A

Involved in Town's relegation scrap of the 2012-13 season, Gerrard went on to be a mainstay in the first eleven.

He built up a successful defensive partnership with Peter Clarke, however his time at Town was brought to an end in 2015 and has since had stints at Shrewsbury Town and Oldham Athletic.

Alan Lee

Town Appearances- 101

Republic of Ireland Caps- 10

A fans favourite, the forward will always be remembered for a famous FA Cup goal at Arsenal as well as being part of the 2011-12 squad which eventually got promoted to the SkyBet Championship.

Kevin Kilbane

Town Appearances- 30

Republic of Ireland Caps- 110

Now a football pundit, Kilbane's spell at Town was short, with the Irishman coming to the club on loan from Hull City.

He was a part of the failed 2010-11 promotion squad, playing in the Play-Off Final at Old Trafford against Peterborough United.

Peter Doherty

Town Appearances- 83

Northern Ireland Caps- 16

One of the most well known Northern Irish footballers to ever play, making over 80 appearances for Huddersfield Town.

However his main achievements lay elsewhere, winning a league title with Manchester City as a player and going on to manage Northern Ireland to their best ever finish in a World Cup, reaching the Quarter Finals of the 1958 tournament.

Anthony Pilkington

Town Appearances-107

Republic of Ireland Caps- 9

A player most Town fans would describe as one of the best to ever play for the club in recent years. 'Pilks' as he was fondly known scored many memorable goals while at the club.

While at Town the midfielder received an horrendous injury in a home game against Rochdale, cutting short his time in West Yorkshire. However he has since gone on to play in the Premier League and currently is at Cardiff City.

Jim Goodwin

Town Appearances- 47

Republic of Ireland Caps- 1

The defender had two stints with Town, playing over 40 games for the club in that time before going on to have a successful career in Scotland, where his main time was spent playing for St Mirren.

Now aged 35, Goodwin is currently the manager of Scottish League One side Alloa Athletic.

Johnny McKenna

Town Appearances- 134

Northern Ireland Caps- 7

Playing over a 130 games for Huddersfield Town between 1948-53, the midfielder scored eight goals for the club before going on to play for Blackpool, Southport and Wisbech Town.

Michael Collins

Town Appearances- 197

Republic of Ireland Caps- N/A

One of the bright sparks to come out of the Huddersfield Town academy, a no-nonsense defender who completed just under 200 games for the club.

After leaving the club in 2010, Collins went on to play for Scunthorpe United, Oxford United and is currently plying his trade at Leyton Orient.

Richard Keogh

Town Appearances- 10

Republic of Ireland Caps- 15

Remembered for his time at other clubs rather than at Town, Keogh has a brief stint at the club back in 2007.

Currently at Derby County, the defender made his Republic of Ireland debut in 2015 against Poland in a friendly, which the the Republic won 2-0.

Martin Paterson

Town Appearances- 29

Northern Ireland Caps- 23

A player who found his time at Town frustrating, Paterson made his international debut in 2007 coming on in a 2008 Euro Qualification match against Spain.

Since leaving Town, the forward has spent time at Fleetwood, Blackpool, Port Vale and is currently playing for American side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Damien Johnson

Town Appearances- 43

Northern Ireland Caps- 56

A key member of Huddersfield Town's promotion team back in 2012, he struck up a brilliant midfield partnership with Tommy Miller.

The player has played over 50 times for his country, making his debut back in 1999, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Bobby Campbell

Town Appearances- 38

Northern Ireland Caps- 2

Campbell had two stints at Town, one between 1975-77 and another in 1978 after a brief spell with Sheffield United and Vancouver Whitecaps.

More renowned for his career at Bradford City, the forward player twice for his country both coming in the 1982 home Championships.