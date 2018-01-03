Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year marks the 25th anniversary of when Huddersfield Town pulled off the biggest New Year turnaround in English footballing history.

Town had just 13 points to their name when they played their first league game of 1993.

The 1-0 loss to Bournemouth was Town’s fifth consecutive defeat.

The Terriers had won an average of just 0.6 points per game up to that point and were propping up the third tier of English football.

Town were a different side in the New Year though.

The Terriers were only beaten in six of their next 25 games and won 14 of them.

They went on to average 1.9 points per game - an improvement of 1.3 per match.

That’s the largest New Year turnaround in the history of the top four divisions of English football.

Town ended up finishing 15th in the league before being promoted via the play-offs two seasons later.