4 Young Lions to look out for ahead of England Under-20s clash with German counterparts

The England Under 20s will look to continue their winning start to a four-nation tournament when they face old adversaries Germany in Huddersfield tomorrow evening.

The Anglo-German clash, which kicks-off at the John Smith's Stadium at 7pm, is just one fixture in a tournament which also features the Netherlands and USA.

Running until Monday October 10, the England youngsters opened the competition with an impressive 2-0 win against their Dutch counterparts at Oldham Athletic last night.

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, on-loan from Manchester City, broke the deadlock after just six minutes before Barnsley star Adam Armstrong, on-loan from Newcastle United, doubled the lead on the 13th minute mark.

In the earlier game Germany beat the USA 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village to set-up an intriguing encounter between the two undefeated sides tomorrow evening.

Ahead of the game, the Examiner pick out four of the Young Lions who will be charged with bringing down their German counterparts tomorrow night.

Kieran Dowell (Everton)

Highly-rated at Finch Farm, the 18-year-old made his senior Toffees debut in a Europa League group encounter against FC Krasnodar in December 2014 before going on to make his Premier League bow at home to Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Reece Oxford (West Ham United)

Making his Hammers debut at the tender age of 16 years and 198 days, the defender is the club's youngest ever player and considered one of the best young products in English football.

Described as 'tall and quick', Oxford has been, on numerous occasions, compared to former West Ham United academy graduate Rio Ferdinand.

Adam Armstrong (Barnsley, On-loan from Newcastle United)

The lifelong Newcastle fan progressed through the youth ranks at St James' Park before spending a successful season-long loan at Coventry City last campaign.

The diminutive forward has since joined the Tykes on an initial six-month loan deal this season where he has so far scored two goals in three appearances.

Patrick Roberts (Celtic, On-loan from Manchester City)

The 19-year-old winger was snapped up by Manchester City after a string of fine performances for Fulham during the 2014-15 season.

Having struggled to break into the first team at the Etihad, Roberts has so far flourished this term out on loan at Scottish Champions Celtic.

Tickets for the Huddersfield encounter are priced at £3 for adults and £1.50 for concessions with the kick-off scheduled for 7pm.