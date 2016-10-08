5 players who may have impressed David Wagner during last night's England-Germany Under 20s clash

The future of English and German football went head-to-head last night as England Under 20s ran out 3-1 winners at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Young Lions came from behind to seal the impressive victory in Huddersfield after Germany's Philipp Ochs opened the scoring with a free-kick in the third minute.

Ademola Lookman equalised in the 14th before Everton FC's Dominic Calvert-Lewin took the game away from the visitors with a strike in each half.

Among the 2,268 crowd was Huddersfield Town's Head Coach David Wagner, running the rule over both England and his native Germany.

But who would have impressed the Town boss last night? Here Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the players who stood out and who may be useful additions to the 'Wagner Revolution'.

Ovie Ejaria

England U20s v Germany U20s, John Smiths Stadium, 08.10.16: England's Ovie Ejaria battles with Germany's Maximillian Thalhammer.

Age: 18 years old

Club: Liverpool FC

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Eligible to play for both England and Nigeria, Ejaria signed for Liverpool from Arsenal's Academy in the summer of 2014.

The youngster made a number of first team pre-season friendly appearances ahead of the 2016/17 season before being an unused substitute in the Reds' 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea last month.

Four days later the midfielder made his competitive first team debut against Derby County in the League Cup, replacing Roberto Firmino in the 3-0 win.

Last night's game at the John Smith's Stadium marked Ejaria's England debut – the youngster at ease throughout and one of the Young Lions' most creative outlets, setting up Ademola Lookman for England's equaliser.

Although Town already have a number of attacking midfield options both Kasey Palmer and Aaron Mooy are only at the club on season-long loan deals so Ejaria may be a great addition to the side at some point in the future.

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman in action for Charlton Athletic during last season's Championship clash against Bolton Wanderers.

Age: 18 years old

Club: Charlton Athletic

Position: Striker/Left Midfielder

The Addicks youngster is already an integral part of the first team at The Valley, making 12 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals for the League Two side so far this season.

Voted Football League Championship Apprentice of the Year last term, the forward has already attracted the attention of the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

It is reported the player has a £6million release clause in his contract after Charlton's relegation from the Championship but other estimates suggest he could be available for around the £2 million mark.

Whatever his valuation, Lookman will not have harmed it last night, claiming his first goal and assist for the Young Lions.

Town are crying out for another forward and Lookman's left-sided versatility is another added bonus.

David Wagner has already purchased Tareiq Holmes-Dennis from the club – the German wouldn't be far wrong making a return to Greenwich at some point soon.

Dominic Solanke

England U20s v Germany U20s, John Smiths Stadium, 08.10.16: England's Dominic Solanke and German's Robin Tim Becker go head to head.

Age: 19 years old

Club: Chelsea

Position: Striker

Highly-rated at Stamford Bridge, the player's preferred position is centre forward but Solanke also has the versatility of playing on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

The youngster made his professional debut for Chelsea as a substitute for Oscar during a 6-0 Champions League win over NK Maribor in October 2014, making him the youngest Champions League debutee for the club.

After helping the Chelsea Youth side to both the UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup final, the forward was loaned to Dutch club Vitesse for the duration of the 2015-16 season where he went on to score 7 goals in 25 appearances.

Solanke was another Young Lion who impressed last night, setting up Dominic Calvert-Lewin for England's third goal of the night.

David Wagner has already gone to Chelsea this summer to capture Kasey Palmer on loan for the season – would he go back again for this striker?

Philipp Ochs

Philipp Ochs in action for Germany Under 19s against Joseph Thomson of Scotland Under 19s in October 2015.

Age: 19 years old

Club: 1899 Hoffenheim

Position: Attacking Midfielder

The German played just behind lone striker Fabian Reese last night but is just as adept as an out-an-out forward or on the left-wing.

And the John Smith's crowd quickly realised Ochs had a sweet left boot as he opened the scoring with a delicious free-kick just three minutes into last night's game.

Although only making a handful of Bundesliga appearances for his club, the player has already caught the attention of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after scoring a hat trick for Germany against Portugal during this summer's European Under 19s Championship.

Ochs may have faded during the second-half against England but his opening 45 minute performance could warrant Town boss David Wagner having a look at him for the future.

Fabian Reese

England U20s v Germany U20s, John Smiths Stadium, 08.10.16: England's Dael Fry clashes with Fabian Reese.

Age: 18 years old

Club: Schalke 04

Position: Forward

Beginning his career at hometown club Holstein Kiel, Reese joined Schalke's Youth Academy in 2013 before making his professional debut for the club in November 2015 in a 3-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich.

Although that is so far his one and only appearance for the Bundesliga club, there are high hopes for the player with the club signing the youngster to a long-term deal until June 2019.

Used as a lone striker last night, Reese was a tireless worker for the Germans, combining well with Phillip Ochs in the opening 45-minutes to cause England a number of defensive concerns.

When Ochs dropped out of the game in the second-half Reese often looked isolated but undeterred – and it is that sort of persistent hard-work which will have caught the eye of Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.