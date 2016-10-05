5 reasons why David Wagner would be foolish to leave Huddersfield Town for Aston Villa

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner has got Huddersfield Town on a roll after the club's best ever start to a season has propelled them to the top of the Championship table.

With eight wins and a draw from their first 11 games, the German, 44, has inevitably got people – and other clubs – talking about his managerial credentials.

And while the Examiner understands no approach has been made from Aston Villa for Town's head coach to replace Roberto Di Matteo at Villa Park, below are five key reasons why Wagner shouldn't contemplate leaving the John Smith's Stadium any time soon.

1) He has the full backing of the club

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with his team against Brentford FC

The German head coach has a strong relationship with chairman Dean Hoyle, chief executive Julian Winter and football operations chief Stuart Webber.

All parties have clearly taken to each other and more importantly Wagner has been backed to the hilt during his 11-month tenure at the club, with the club not only embracing but also adopting Wagner's approaches and philosophy throughout the entire framework of the club.

The chairman has supported him financially, not just in terms of players, but also staff and the infrastructure at the PPG Canalside training ground.

Granted, he may get more funds and resources elsewhere but at what price? The relationship the German currently has with key figures at Huddersfield Town is something money can't buy.

2) The current Town Team is entirely his

Not only does Wagner have the full backing of the club but has the final say on all transfer dealings – there's no transfer committees or sign-offs from the chairman, board or directors.

Speaking a few weeks ago during a BBC Radio Leeds hour-long interview special the German explained: “Dean (Hoyle) and Stuart (Webber) and myself are all very good at making quick decisions – we all give our opinions and make a decision quickly.

“One of the first questions I asked the chairman before I came was if I make the decisions on players or not and he said 'Yes' which was a big reason why I decided to come to Huddersfield.”

Wagner has been able to recruit his own players to match his own identity and approaches to football, resulting in an incredible outlay of 13 new players this summer.

Leaving now would not only mean a case of 'back to the drawing board' for the club but also for the German himself – inheriting a squad with a large majority of players that would quite simply not adhere to his strong footballing philosophy.

3) Huddersfield Town is a long-term project

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner shows his appreciation to the fans at the end of last season.

Almost a year on from taking over it is evident the entire club is moving forward under his stewardship both on and off the pitch – but with still plenty more work to do.

And hard work is something Wagner is not averse to with the 44-year-old often referring to Huddersfield Town as a “long-term project” .

A meticulous, methodical, principled man – would he really want to change the proverbial horse midstream for a trip into what could quickly become a chaotic unknown?

4) Town fans love him and his team

Town Head Coach David Wagner thanks the fans for their support at the end of last season.

The manager has formed a real bond with supporters, creating an aura around him that has been fuelled by the club's own marketing slogan of 'The Wagner Revolution'.

This season's start and results have accelerated the notion as Town have defied the odds to sit at the summit of the SkyBet Championship ahead of this week's international break.

It has been the most successful start to a season in Town’s 108-year history with crowds at their highest since the 1970/71 season - when the team were mixing it in the top flight.

Even if the start hadn't been as good as it has been, the fans' admiration for what Wagner is doing and trying to achieve will have bought something often unfounded in football – patience and understanding.

5) Town offer stability, contentment and happiness

David Wagner seems happy and content at Huddersfield Town - why would he change that?

After moving from Germany to West Yorkshire less than a year ago would the Town boss really want more upheaval in such a short space of time for him and his family?

Speaking during a recent BBC radio interview the German alluded to the fact he was happy at Huddersfield and enjoying the job and work in front of him.

He said: “I drive to Canalside every day with a smile on my face but I have the feeling we are just at the beginning and this is a great feeling. I see a lot of areas we can develop on and off the pitch”.

Why would he potentially create upheaval for what may end up being very little return.

Home is where the heart is and Huddersfield clearly love him – surely it is hard for the German not to reciprocate that feeling?

And a note on Aston Villa...

Clouds have been circling around Aston Villa long before this SkyBet Championship season.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Tony Xia bought the club this summer, appointing Italian Roberto Di Matteo as the man charged to guide the club back to the top-flight.

The Chinese businessman made significant funds available to Di Matteo – spending over £20m spent on strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Ross McCormack while also bringing in big names such as Mile Jedinak, James Chester and Tommy Elphick.

But despite the financial outlay, Villa have mis-fired so far this campaign, currently lying 19th in the table, having won just once in the league all season.

With just 10 points from 11 games, the Midlands club have 15 points less than top-of-the-pile Town with little or no chance of returning to Premier League this season.

The dismissal of Roberto Di Matteo over the weekend means the club are now seeking their fifth manager within a year to oversee a squad devoid of confidence, team-spirit and often seen at odds with supporters over a torrid past 12 months.

An attractive alternative to Huddersfield Town? Unlikely.