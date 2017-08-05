Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the kick-off to the Premier League season draws ever closer, fans up and down the country start to pick their fantasy football sides for the new campaign.

With so many pitfalls to potentially fall into, the pundits at one of the popular online games Draft Fantasy have crunched the numbers and analysed the stats to bring you the five golden rules to winning.

Check them out below and Good Luck!

1. Bag a big gun player

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is the most picked player but you actually only need one or two of the big guns to help you bring home the trophy.

The other top players most selected so far include: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

2. Don’t forget about the promoted clubs

In terms of the highest point scorers, the top 10 is pretty much as you might expect, but don’t forget talent from newly promoted teams.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Anthony Knockaert and Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince are good options based on their comparable performances last season in the SkyBet Championship.

3. Have a short list by position handy

The margins for error are normally minimal and with many choosing similar players always remember to have a back-up list in reserve.

These names could end up gaining some unexpected points that others do not have or come in useful if one of your key men suffers a serious injury.

4. Weigh up new signings

Just because they were expensive doesn’t mean they’ll earn you points.

5. Think about your formation - and captain!

Do you go all-out attack looking for goals and have cheaper defenders who may leak them and ultimately accrue minus points? Or do you go for a defensive set-up with those who may grab a haul of goals by marauding forward?

And don't forget, whoever is your captain each week can bring about another load of bonus points too...

