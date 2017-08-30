Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy can book a spot in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia tomorrow should Australia beat Japan in their penultimate qualifying match.

The Socceroos were under pressure heading into the international break, but Saudi Arabia slipped up against the United Arab Emirates last night to hand the Aussies a chance to secure qualification with one match remaining.

Australia face the Blue Samurai in Saitama tomorrow, with a win taking them two points clear of the hosts and three points clear of Saudi Arabia.

Japan then have to travel to Saudi in their final qualification match, meaning only one team would be able to eclipse Australia.

If the Socceroos were to win tomorrow - assuming Mooy is still a Town player next summer - he would become the first Terrier to play in the World Cup finals since Ray Wilson in 1962.

The crunch clash kicks off at 11.35am GMT tomorrow, with Mooy likely to start for the Aussies.

There had been talk of an inability to fit the Town midfielder and Celtic star Tom Rogic in the same side ahead of the match - much like England's problem with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in their prime - but Australia manager Ange Postecoglu rejected these claims.

He said: "I'd love to have a Gerrard-Lampard problem, it's a good problem to have.

"But, no, I have no issue fitting them both in the line-up. They're totally different players and bring different strengths to it.

"We've got to be mindful that, although Aaron's 26, this is kind of his first year in the highest levels and Tommy, he's a late developer. Their best is ahead of them.

"When these guys hit 28, 29, 30 and they've got the experience, the smarts and have been playing at a higher level for a long time – that's when you're going to see the best of them."