Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy says the team must learn lessons from their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town lost heavily in their first test against top six Premier League opponents and Mooy believes the Town players have to - and will - learn lessons from the defeat.

Mooy said: "It was a disappointing display, they punished our mistakes and scored early on which made it hard for us to get back into the game.

"They got their goals early and you can't give a team as good as Spurs chances like that. We made it far too easy for them.

"They are one of the best teams in the league, they have quality all over the pitch and their movement is exceptional. They make it very difficult for you to win the ball back.

"It exposes you too playing against better teams but, of course, it means you're going to get better because you're playing against some of the best teams and players in the world.

"They all know what they are doing, where to move and where the space is, it's just a different level.

"We just have to learn from this experience, and take the defeat on the chin and move forward."

Mooy battled against the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli and says it was some experience playing against England internationals.

Mooy added: "That is what you want to do, to test yourself against the top players and Dele Alli is one of them.

"Kane is on fire and if he gets half a yard he'll punish you which is what we gave him."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On whether Kane is world class, Mooy was keeping his opinions close to his chest, saying it will be interesting to see how playing against Kane compares to playing against Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

"I haven't played against those guys yet, and so we'll have to see how it compares but he is a top player no doubt about it."

Next up for Mooy is two World Cup qualification games before he heads back to the UK with Swansea City his next club opposition.

Mooy said on the games for Australia: "It's more games, big games, they are do or die games for us and so we need to win them."