Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town hero Aaron Mooy used to emulate legends Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham in his backyard as a youngster.

The 26-year-old spoke about copying his idols while on international duty at the Confederations Cup with Australia, with the Socceroos set to take on Cameroon later today.

“Players like Beckham and Zidane - I always tried to emulate what they did in the backyard,” Mooy told www.socceroos.com.au.

“Those sorts of guys are very inspiring."

Mooy is now inspiring young football fans himself, with Town youngsters likely to be copying him in their gardens after he helped guide Town to a first ever promotion to the Premier League.

And the Manchester City man - who looks set to join Town on a £10m deal - went on to speak about his desire to become a footballer from a young age.

“I never really had a plan B - I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing!" he said.

“I just had it in my head that I wanted to be a footballer so badly.

“I gave everything to try and become a professional.

“Luckily it worked out alright and I'm still going.”

He added: “My mentality has changed a bit since when I started at Melbourne City.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I became more stubborn and stuck to what I believed.

“I set my goals for the season and if things weren't going well, I wouldn't change.”

And Mooy's drive to become a professional footballer has taken him to the Premier League, where he will pit himself against some of the best players in the world - who he tries to learn from as much as possible.

He said: “The players I like watching at the moment are [Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos and [Andreas] Iniesta.

“You can pick up things, especially when you watch top, top players like that - how they get on the ball and into space, things like that.

“When we played Germany [in 2015] I came on and [Mesut] Ozil was very good and hard to get close to - he was a very smart player.

“We played against Liverpool pre-season and [Philippe] Coutinho and [Sadio] Mane were also very good."