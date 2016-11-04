The video will start in 8 Cancel

For a man who spends so much time in the air, Aaron Mooy remains remarkably grounded.

Huddersfield Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder is about to embark on another jaunt with the Australian international team.

The 26-year-old has already had two double-headers with the Socceroos this season, taking him to Perth and Abu Dhabi, then Jeddah and Melbourne.

This time, it’s just the one game - a mere 6,000 miles away in Bangkok.

But before Australia’s World Cup qualifying tussle with Thailand, Mooy is focused on Town’s home meeting with Birmingham City.

“It’s one game at a time,” said the 20-times capped former Melbourne City player, who joined Manchester City on a three-year deal this summer before being immediately loaned to Town.

“I try not to look too far ahead, just work as hard as I can and try to make myself a better player.”

Mooy has started all but one Town match (he came off the bench in the 2-1 home win over Derby County) and earned some rave reviews.

But the Sydneysider insists: “I don’t listen to too much talk of that sort.

“Football can change really quickly and that kind of stuff doesn’t stay in my head too long.”

But Mooy does listen to what Manchester City say.

“I speak to someone there every week,” he explained.

“They have people at our games and they look at the video clips, and we discuss what’s happened and how I am doing.

“My aim is to get to as high a level as I can, and I feel my time here is really helping.

“David Wagner is a really good manager, very passionate about all he does and very good technically.

“I am really enjoying playing for him and hopefully I am helping he club too.”

Town, third in the Championship, are trying to bounce back from that 5-0 mauling at Fulham when they face Birmingham.

“We need to show a reaction,” added Mooy. “It wasn’t the best performance by a long way and watching the game back was tough but necessary.

“We have gone over what we did wrong and we have been working really hard in training on putting things right.

“It’s fair to say we have been waiting for the Birmingham game since 5 o’clock last Saturday.

“We have had a couple of off days, but overall we have done okay and it’s a long season.

“This is a tough division and there will be a few ups and downs for most sides.

“We know what we are capable of and we will try to get back to how we can play.

“We’re over Fulham and we’re looking forward.”