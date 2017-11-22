Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy will face his former side Manchester City on Sunday - although the midfielder won't recognise too many familiar faces considering he never played a game for the league leaders.

Mooy burst onto the English scene during Huddersfield Town's spectacular promotion-winning campaign last year. The Australian international signed for Town on loan six days after signing a three-year deal with City and was instrumental in such a successful season for the club.

Heading into the 2017/18 season City's side held some real talent, with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and David Silva all providing Pep Guardiola with excellent options in the middle. So it wasn't much of a surprise when the Spaniard allowed Mooy to depart for Huddersfield permanently in an £8m deal.

Despite the hefty price tag, there is not many football fans that would have recognised Mooy's name before he arrived in West Yorkshire last year. In fact, some would have assumed he was a young up-and-coming player, but Mooy is 27 years old and has been playing senior football since 2010.

Mooy spent three years of his youth career with Bolton Wanderers, before rejecting a contract extension in the search for first team football.

He travelled north to Scotland where he signed for St Mirren, making his league debut for the club at the age of 20.

Mooy's stay in the UK was short-lived and he returned to his home country of Australia, where he made 49 appearances for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Following a steady start to Mooy's footballing career, it was his two years at City's sister club Melbourne City that impressed Guardiola, who brought him over to England where he was able to display his talent to a much wider audience.

An annual report by the City Football Group (CFG) stated that they believed Mooy was a prime example of how their business structure allows players to develop and yield profit, saying: "We are now seeing how our growing network of clubs can translate both into commercial opportunities for the group and development opportunities for players."

CFG own both Man City and Melbourne City, as well as New York City and a 44.3% share in La Liga side Girona. The clubs' partnerships allow teams like Man City to loan out their young players such as Luke Brattan (Melbourne City) and Aleix Garcia (Girona) to their feeder clubs to allow them to improve and develop and for players like Mooy to get the recognition they deserve.