By Dale Tempest

Usually the international break is where you just twiddle your thumbs and wait for the Premier League to return.

But I have to say I surprised myself this time – and it wasn’t watching the do-or-die World Cup play-offs.

It was actually watching England!

Two 0-0 draws probably doesn’t inspire, but there is so much to like about the present England set-up.

Particularly how Gareth Southgate – who, let’s face it, was probably 20th on a list of 20 to get the job when it originally came up – has gone with the youngsters, and playing in a style that makes us look competitive against the best in the world.

I won’t go through all the star men, but there was an attitude, confidence and organisation in the England youngsters which massively impressed me.

The speed, energy and passing was all sharp, with every player desperate to be on the plane to Russia.

If you realise Brazil and Germany are joint favourites for the World Cup at 5/1, whereas England are 20/1, if you add Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling to that really solid unit, then suddenly you can see us being competitive on the major stage against the very best.

It’s brilliant to see.

For the first time in a long time I’m now looking forward to seeing England play and how they develop next summer.

With expectations low, England could surprise a lot of people.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t come down to penalties at any point!

Coming back to the Premier League, everyone at Huddersfield Town will be buzzing after the win against West Brom.

And I think we all know what’s been obvious from early in this campaign – that the points will be picked up at the John Smith’s and anything picked up anywhere else will be a bonus.

The atmosphere and the energy created in home games is a wave the players will hopefully be able to ride all the way through the season.

No goals in the last four away games and, let’s be brutally honest, very few chances created as well, probably leaves the Town fans travelling to Bournemouth not expecting too much.

My biggest concern for this weekend will be that Aaron Mooy – who has been helping Australia qualify for the World Cup finals – will surely start on the bench, as he did at Swansea after his last international assignments.

It is great to have him there, but it leaves Town’s creativity on the back foot against a Bournemouth side who have suddenly hit a bit of form.

David Wagner would take a 0-0 right now if it were offered, as I’m sure would most Town fans.

But, fingers crossed with 15 points already on the board, stay competitive, stay aggressive, stay energetic and the squad can continue to grow and develop and cement themselves anywhere but 18th downwards in the Premier League table.

As a footnote, I am going to Cheltenham this weekend where, on Sunday, we start the Sky Bet Supreme road to the Festival.

I am looking forward to the first of six trials we have for the big race at Cheltenham next March.

If you are a jumps fan, this is when the season really kicks in.

I have backed Mohaayed in the Greatwood Hurdle on Sunday. A bay gelding, I can’t see him being out of the places. Good luck if you are having a bet.