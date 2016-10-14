Will Aaron Mooy be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith Stadium this Sunday?

Aaron Mooy competes with Abdulamlek Al Khaibri during the match between Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Boss David Wagner has a big decision to make over Aaron Mooy ahead of Huddersfield Town’s Sunday lunchtime showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There’s no doubt the on-loan Manchester City man and Australian international has been key to Town’s bright start to the Championship campaign (25 points from a possible 33).

The 26-year-old has formed a fine partnership with the tough-tackling Jonathan Hogg in Wagner’s favoured 4-2-3-1 system.

Mooy is pretty solid in a challenge himself, but he is also comfortable on the ball and can really pick a pass.

The former Melbourne City man has been among the first names on the Town team sheet for every game so far.

But could he lose his ever-present record in the 12th round of league fixtures?

Even allowing for the high fitness levels of all Wagner’s players, Mooy wouldn’t be human if his most recent bout of action with the Socceroos hadn’t had an effect.

The last time he returned from international duty, Mooy scored the winner at Leeds United.

But back in September, his return flight was from the Middle East, where Australia had been up against the United Arab Emirates in World Cup qualifying.

This time, Mooy flew back from Melbourne, a 10,500-mile 22-hour trip crossing a series of time zones, after Australia’s tussle with Japan (they had played in Saudi Arabia five days before).

As Wagner has noted, it’s a new experience for the player to have to travel so far before turning out for Town within days.

Tuesday’s was Mooy’s 20th appearance for Australia, but the first 16 came when he was with Melbourne.

Town’s fitness guru Dr John Iga has liaised closely with his counterparts within the Socceroos set-up to work out ways of minimising the physical effects of all the travel.

Wagner told Mooy to rest up on Thursday before reporting back to his club on Friday with the fact the Sky Sports televised derby is not until Sunday is a plus.

Now Town’s Saturday training session will be key to the head coach’s decision on whether to hand a 13th start in all competitions to one of his most influential players.

Wagner, who lost both his games against Wednesday last season, has also been working to prepare his players for Noon kick-off against Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

A string of training sessions have been held at that time to help the players get used to the earlier-than-normal start.