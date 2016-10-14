Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Will Aaron Mooy be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith Stadium this Sunday?

  • Updated
  • By

Huddersfield Town's head coach David Wagner must make the decision after the midfielder returned from international duty with Australia

Aaron Mooy competes with Abdulamlek Al Khaibri during the match between Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Aaron Mooy competes with Abdulamlek Al Khaibri during the match between Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Boss David Wagner has a big decision to make over Aaron Mooy ahead of Huddersfield Town’s Sunday lunchtime showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There’s no doubt the on-loan Manchester City man and Australian international has been key to Town’s bright start to the Championship campaign (25 points from a possible 33).

The 26-year-old has formed a fine partnership with the tough-tackling Jonathan Hogg in Wagner’s favoured 4-2-3-1 system.

Mooy is pretty solid in a challenge himself, but he is also comfortable on the ball and can really pick a pass.

The former Melbourne City man has been among the first names on the Town team sheet for every game so far.

But could he lose his ever-present record in the 12th round of league fixtures?

WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on why the derby with Sheffield Wednesday is special

WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on why the derby with Sheffield Wednesday is special
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Even allowing for the high fitness levels of all Wagner’s players, Mooy wouldn’t be human if his most recent bout of action with the Socceroos hadn’t had an effect.

The last time he returned from international duty, Mooy scored the winner at Leeds United.

But back in September, his return flight was from the Middle East, where Australia had been up against the United Arab Emirates in World Cup qualifying.

This time, Mooy flew back from Melbourne, a 10,500-mile 22-hour trip crossing a series of time zones, after Australia’s tussle with Japan (they had played in Saudi Arabia five days before).

As Wagner has noted, it’s a new experience for the player to have to travel so far before turning out for Town within days.

Tuesday’s was Mooy’s 20th appearance for Australia, but the first 16 came when he was with Melbourne.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on keeping calm and disciplined ahead of Owls Clash

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on keeping calm and disciplined
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Town’s fitness guru Dr John Iga has liaised closely with his counterparts within the Socceroos set-up to work out ways of minimising the physical effects of all the travel.

Wagner told Mooy to rest up on Thursday before reporting back to his club on Friday with the fact the Sky Sports televised derby is not until Sunday is a plus.

Now Town’s Saturday training session will be key to the head coach’s decision on whether to hand a 13th start in all competitions to one of his most influential players.

Wagner, who lost both his games against Wednesday last season, has also been working to prepare his players for Noon kick-off against Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

A string of training sessions have been held at that time to help the players get used to the earlier-than-normal start.

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Town's Top 6 Full Time Celebrations Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog How the New Boys' Old Clubs are doing
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Flying High: The Huddersfield Town players so far included in the EFL Team of the Week

Huddersfield Town are riding high in the SkyBet Championship so far this season.

Steven Downes with a run-down of those in David Wagner's squad who's performances have warranted the personal accolade

Previous Articles

David Wagner on why Huddersfield Town is perfect for him at the moment

Huddersfield Town Canalside Training, 13.10.16: Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

The German head coach is happy at the John Smith's Stadium despite the recent speculation linking him to Derby County and Aston Villa

Related Tags

People
Aaron Mooy
David Wagner
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town warned to expect Sheffield Wednesday backlash
  2. David Wagner
    David Wagner on why Huddersfield Town is perfect for him at the moment
  3. Aaron Mooy
    Will Aaron Mooy be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith Stadium this Sunday?
  4. Town Talk
    Town Talk: Huddersfield Town's current league form is built on firm foundations
  5. Joe Lolley
    Huddersfield Town forward Joe Lolley ruled out of action until January

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent