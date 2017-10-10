Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy helped steer Australia to a dramatic extra time victory in the Socceroos' World Cup qualifying play-off match with Syria today.

The Terriers' linchpin started on the bench for Australia, but was called into action in the 11th minute when Brad Smith pulled up with an injury.

Mooy slotted into central midfield for the national side and played a part in both of Tim Cahill's goals.

The 27-year-old sparked the counter attack which led to the first goal by releasing Tom Rogic with a deft touch over a sliding defender.

Two passes later and Cahill was rising above his man to bury the equaliser and cancel out Omar al Somah's opener.

And Mooy wasn't done there.

In the second half of extra time, the Town man clipped a lovely reverse pass over the Syrian defence to Robbie Kruse.

The VfL Bochum winger chipped in a first-time cross and former Everton striker Cahill was there to head home his 50th Australia goal and send the Socceroos into a final play-off round.

Mooy and his compatriots will find out who they face in the intercontinental play-off early tomorrow morning, with the USA, Panama and Honduras all in the running.

Victory in that two-legged tie - due to take place in mid-November - would then secure World Cup qualification for Ange Postecoglou's men.