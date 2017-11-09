Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy will find out his World Cup fate this week as Australia take on Honduras in a qualification double-header.

The Socceroos face Los Catrachos in San Pedro Sula on Friday, before welcoming them to Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.

The winner over the two legs will advance to the World Cup finals in Russia next summer.

Mooy has dreamed of representing his country at the highest possible level, but the 27-year-old is staying focused on the task at hand - despite being sure that the Aussies are ready for the test.

He told the Socceroos' website: "It would obviously be massive.

"Every player wants to play in the World Cup and I always dreamed of playing in the World Cup.

"To be a big part of the qualification I would be very proud.

"I'm hoping and I'll keep working to make this happen."

He added: "It's a new challenge in a different part of the world, but it's like normal.

"The pressure's on and we need to perform.

"All the games we've played so far have helped us to get to this stage and we're ready."

The Socceroos are bracing for a hostile reception in Honduras on Friday, with Mooy and his teammates having a large security detail with them in Latin America.

Despite the concerns over safety, the Town man explained that there has been no incidents since they touched down on Wednesday.

"It's not been a problem so far," said Mooy.

"Everyone seems nice and friendly, but I'm sure when we get to the game it will be a bit different, but at the moment it's like normal.

"It's no different to anything else."

And on the conditions in San Pedro Sula, he said: "The weather is quite humid and it rains as well so it's a bit strange.

"The training pitch isn't great, but we haven't trained in the stadium yet."