Aaron Mooy says Huddersfield Town's players will fight until the very end to try and win automatic SkyBet Championship promotion.

Those automatic promotion hopes were dealt a huge blow as Burton Albion came away from the John Smith's Stadium with a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Town were left shocked as Jackson Irvine scored the winner in the 96th minute of the game.

However, Mooy is staying optimistic and knows that this Town team are made of stern stuff and will come back fighting on Wednesday night when they face Norwich City at home.

Mooy said: "We will go right to the end until it's mathematically impossible but this team will never give up.

"You play against all sorts of styles of teams, but you have to pick yourself back up and go again. It is always better when you have a game straight after a defeat in quick succession.

"You have to learn to bounce back and quickly, because it's such a difficult competition which does not get any easier."

On the defeat to Burton, Mooy added: "It is not nice to lose a game like that. It is frustrating, we just could not get the ball over the line, even though we stuck to the game plan.

"The game plan worked well, we just could not get the ball in the net and you have to do that to win games."