Aaron Mooy is fully focused on Huddersfield Town’s Championship and FA Cup challenge.

But it’s claimed the on-loan Manchester City midfielder was a wanted man earlier in the January transfer window.

Australian international Mooy, who moved to Manchester from Melbourne City on a three-year deal in June before being loaned out, has been a big hit at Town, who are fifth in the second tier and through to the last 16 of the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old Sydneysider has featured in all but one of Town’s 30 matches in all competitions, scoring twice, and has become a central figure in boss David Wagner’s 4-2-3-1 system.

It’s been claimed on the beIn Sports website that another Championship club offered Manchester City more than £8m for Mooy earlier this month.

However City rejected the bid, while boss Pep Guardiola decided against recalling him for use in the Premier League as cover for the Brazilian Fernandinho.

The Examiner understands that City did have a recall option.

But Town ensured the deadline for activation was early in the January window in order to aid planning and create as much response time as possible.

Mooy’s Sydney-based agent Paddy Dominguez told beIn Sports: “Aaron is very happy at Huddersfield.

“He’s following the plan and is solely focused on seeing out the season with them.

“Hopefully that will include him being a part of a team which wins promotion.”

Mooy is eyeing a 26th Championship start when Town host leaders Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday.

He came off the bench to help set up the last two goals in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Rochdale.

Capped 21 times (with five goals for the Socceroos), Mooy came through the youth system at Bolton Wanderers.

He then had a spell in Scotland with St Mirren before returning Down Under in 2012.

He spent two years at Western Sydney before joining Melbourne and shining in the A League.