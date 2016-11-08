Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite a downturn in form recently, Huddersfield Town's opening 16 matches of the season have given fans much to celebrate.

Seven wins from the first 10 matches gave Town their best start to a season in their history, with the Terriers owing much to on loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy.

The Australian has become the linchpin of the Town midfield, with all the transitional play coming through the 26-year-old.

Once dubbed the "best and most exciting player in the A League" by Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou, Mooy has not disappointed on English soil.

Mooy has become the first name on David Wagner's teamsheet, running matches with his metronomic passing from midfield.

The Australian leads the Championship's passing charts with 1,119 in total, 91 more than Barry Bannan in second.

Mooy's performances in the middle of the pitch compliment the head coach's gegenpressing style of football, allowing the Australian to anchor the midfield before switching defence to attack with his incisive passing.

The 26-year-old has carved out 30 opportunities for his team - notching one assist - and scored a memorable winner against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

It's no coincidence Town's dip in form has come at the same time as Mooy's as the former Melbourne City man is so crucial to the Terriers' way of playing football.

Trips to Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with his national team have put more strain on Mooy than the average international footballer, but this break the Socceroos have just one match - against Thailand in Bangkok.

A longer recovery period ahead of the match should see the Australian back to his mesmerising best, but Wagner will have a tough decision to make for Town's next match against Cardiff City - with Mooy having just four days separating the fixtures at the Rajamangala National Stadium and the Cardiff City Stadium - a 16 hour flight apart.

Mooy has started 15 of the 16 league matches Town have played so far this season and the head coach will not want him to miss too many more.

