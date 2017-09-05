Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Moyy set up both goals for Australia today as the Socceroos inched towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 2-1 win over Thailand.

Mooy missed out on the Aussies' last match against Japan with illness, but was back to his best as his side beat bottom-of-the-table Thailand in Melbourne.

The Town man set up Tomi Juric for the game's opening goal with a beautifully floated ball into the Thai area.

FC Luzern striker Juric got in front of his man and glanced a simple header passed onrushing keeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Disaster struck for Australia with nine minutes to go as Pokklaw Anan fired home an equaliser, but a Mooy corner five minutes later caused havoc in the Thailand box.

Mathew Leckie was there to smash home from the penalty spot to take Australia to the brink of World Cup qualification.

The Aussies will now book their spot in next year's tournament should Saudi Arabia fail to beat table-toppers Japan in Jeddah later today - with kick off at 6.30pm GMT.

The Blue Samurai have already qualified for the World Cup however, giving them little to play for tonight.