Aaron Mooy is a machine and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's win at Leeds United

Huddersfield Town maintained their position at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship with a hard-fought victory over West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United yesterday afternoon.

The win not only keeps David Wagner's side four points clear at the top of the table but also gives Town their best ever start to a league season.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Town dominated possession while their hosts looked to stifle and frustrate Huddersfield's creativity.

And it took a moment of brilliance from Australian Aaron Mooy to break the deadlock and earn all three points for Town – unleashing a 25 yard winner early in the second-half.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Aaron Mooy is a machine

Just days after being with the Australia squad in Dubai for a World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates, the midfielder showed little sign of jet-lag to fire in the winner.

If the goal wasn't impressive enough, Mooy's overall performance was scintillating – running the show in the middle of the park for Huddersfield Town.

Previously I have marvelled at the player's range of passing and accuracy but bemoaned the lack of efforts on target or even goals – this performance, other than one blemish of a nasty foul in the first-half, was about as complete as you can get it.

Ahead of the game, Head Coach spoke about Mooy being 'in a good place' and reveling in the intensity of playing for both club and country and one can only hope this current form will continue as Huddersfield Town mount a serious promotion charge.

2. This Run is no fluke

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town celebrate scoring the opening goal of the game.

Yes I mentioned promotion – and why not? The victory against Leeds yesterday was further proof to any doubters the current run of results is no fluke.

There is always a concern momentum or intensity is lost after an international break but David Wagner's men picked up right where they left off against Wolverhampton Wanderers with this West Yorkshire derby win.

Unbeaten in the league so far this season, picking up a possible 16 points from 18, the victory also provided the club with their best ever start to a season.

The previous record of five wins and a draw by the Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 saw the club finish top (1924/25) and gain promotion (1952/53).

It would be nice to think the current Town incarnation could do similar but obviously there is a long way to go but one thing is certain, current form suggests David Wagner's side will be there or thereabouts.

3. Lady Luck is smiling

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Was Town's Rajiv van La Parra fouled in the penalty area by Leeds United's Luke Ayling?

When you are at the top there is always a tendency to get a little bit more of the rub of the green and in some respects Huddersfield Town can see themselves as slightly lucky on Saturday.

Before grabbing the winner, Aaron Mooy was walking a disciplinary tightrope after a nasty challenge on Liam Bridcutt resulted in a yellow card which could easily have been a red.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk was furious post-match while even David Wagner acknowledged it was a nasty foul.

Minutes after Mooy's misdemeanor, Leeds United's Marcus Antonsson went down in the box but referee Roger East waved the penalty claims away.

Again, those sorts of spot kicks have been given in the past and, although Rajiv van La Parra arguably could have had one at the other end late on, generally Lady Luck seems to be wearing a Town shirt right now.

4. David Wagner's men can mix it up

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Leeds United's Marcus Antonsson and Town's Jack Payne battle for the ball.

Granted, Aaron Mooy's challenge was a bit over-zealous but it was nice to see David Wagner's side once again demonstrate another dimension to their game.

Under the German Town can really mix it up – not only play the free-flowing football so expertly demonstrated against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break but also put the foot in when it matters.

There's real substance to go with the style as Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Aaron Mooy, Harry Bunn and Rajiv van La Parra were all booked in contrast to just the one player, Pontus Jansson, for lacklustre Leeds.

It was clear Wagner had installed a derby mentality into his players ahead of the game and Leeds just weren't ready, or up for it.

5. Town fans are out of this world

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Huddersfield Town fans at Elland Road.

There were a few things said about Leeds United horrendous ticket prices for the Town fans prior to the game but fair play 2,721 turned up to swell the Elland Road gates (and coffers) and sing the side to victory.

It should never be forgotten that fans make the beautiful game and Huddersfield Town supporters were first class on Saturday – often heard out-singing their West Yorkshire rivals during the 90 minutes.

With a long trip down to Brighton on Tuesday followed by a return to the John Smith's Stadium for the visit of QPR at the weekend it is another hectic week for Town but one I am sure supporters will continue to roar them on to victory.