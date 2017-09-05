Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy will have to wait to book a spot at next year's World Cup in Russia as his Australia side missed out on qualification on goal difference.

The Socceroos beat Thailand earlier today to put the pressure on Saudi Arabia, who had to beat table-toppers Japan in the late kick off to advance to the tournament.

The Green Falcons held their nerve however and beat the Blue Samurai 1-0 in Jeddah to sail through to the World Cup finals with the visitors.

Australia now face a two-legged play-off against Syria, with the winner playing the fourth-placed team in CONCACAF qualification in another two-legged shootout, in order to qualify for the competition in Russia next year.

That could be against either Costa Rica, the USA, Honduras, Panama or Trinidad and Tobago, with the North, Central America and Caribbean sides still to play three matches.

Should Mooy's Australia reach the World Cup finals, the 26-year-old would become the first current Town player to play in the tournament since Ray Wilson in 1962 - assuming he remains a Terrier until next summer.

The first set of matches Australia will play will be in October this year, with the next set scheduled for November - should they get through.