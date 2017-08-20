Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky TV pundits Graeme Souness and Thiery Henry heaped praise on Huddersfield Town matchwinner Aaron Mooy.

The 26-year-old Australian international scored the only goal in a 1-0 win which was Town’s first in the top division at home since November 27, 1971, when Derby County went down 2-1 at the old Leeds Road.

Souness said: “It was a great day (for Town).

“They deserved to win, even though there was not a great deal of quality in the final third from either team.

“There was lots of endeavour and lots of organisation, which is what you expect from teams coming up from the Championship.

“Neither of them really showed that little bit of imagination, either, apart from Aaron Mooy for Huddersfield (with that goal).”

Of the 50th-minute strike, Henry said: “He is thinking, magic. I like it when a player thinks.

“When Mooy receives the ball is is thinking ‘can I make you believe I am going to shoot? Yes I can’.

“Instead he plays the ball to Kachunga, the ball comes back and then composure – think, see, execute. Bend it in, 1-0.”

Souness reckons the goal would have been easy to stop had defender Mikel Morino made a proper challenge to block in the box.

And he was scathing of the defender’s effort.

“When he comes out to confront Mooy, his sole intention is not to have physical contact with Mooy or get hit by the ball. It’s a joke.

“You are defending 20 yards from goal, take a blow for the cause and make yourself hard to beat.

“You can’t win games of football when people are making decisions like that. It’s weak. It’s like what you see in schoolboy football.

“Someone needs to speak to him and say ‘take a blow for the cause please’. If you do that we are still in the game, it’s 0-0 and we might sneak something.”