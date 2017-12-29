Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town bid to round off a successful 2017 with victory over Burnley, Aaron Mooy has been picked out as the man who makes the Terriers tick.

Making that assessment is head coach David Wagner, who confirmed he will continue to rotate his squad to keep them fresh over the busy holiday period.

“It does not surprise me how well Aaron has done, because I expected it from him,” said Wagner of the 27-year-old Australian international midfielder.

“He was the stand-out midfielder in the Championship last season and dictated the game – and this is what I expect from him.

“He has adapted to every level he’s had in front of him and he is the man in our midfield who is able to dictate the game – to accelerate when necessary and to decelerate when necessary.

“Usually, if Aaron Mooy and the midfield plays strong, then we perform as a team as well and, for us, Aaron is a very, very important player.”