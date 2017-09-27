Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been called up to the Australia squad to take on Syria in a World Cup qualifying double header next month.

The Socceroos take on Syria in the two-legged Asian qualifying play-off in October, with the winner going on to face CONCACAF's fourth-placed side in the final hurdle ahead of next year's tournament in Russia.

Australia have never played Syria previously, but finished the third round stage of qualifying with more points and a better goal difference in their respective group.

Mooy and his teammates now face two matches over the international break, first taking on Syria in Melaka, Malaysia on October 5 (1pm KO) in the 'away' leg, before returning to Sydney on October 10 (10am KO) for the home tie.

The midfielder with therefore be expected in Malaysia on October 1 before heading back to his homeland on October 6.

Full squad: Mat Ryan, Mitchell Langerak, Danny Vukovic; Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Mathew Jurman, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright; Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi; Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Nikita Rukavytsya.