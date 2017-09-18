Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been named as Australia's footballer of the year for the second time in two years.

The 26-year-old, who joined Town permanently from Manchester City in the summer, was recognised by his peers to scoop the Professional Footballers Australia's player of the year award.

Mooy becomes the first player in history to win the award twice, having claimed the title in 2016 and now 2017.

The Town midfielder has impressed with his displays for the Terriers, helping David Wagner's side to a dramatic promotion to the Premier League, as well as pushing his national side to the 2018 World Cup play-off rounds.

On winning the award, Mooy told SBS: "These awards are extra special to players because they are voted by your peers.

"I'm very thankful for the support of my family, my club and my teammates at Huddersfield and with the Socceroos and all the players who voted for me."